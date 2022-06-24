 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's what to know about abortion laws in Iowa and Illinois

Here's an update on where abortion laws stand across the Midwest. 

Illinois

Current limit: Viability

Post-Roe: Legal. In 2017, Illinois lawmakers passed and Gov. Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 40, which repealed a decades-old "trigger" provision in state statute that would have reverted Illinois to its pre-Roe law criminalizing abortion. With that, abortion will remain legal and accessible in Illinois.

Indiana

Current limit: 22 weeks

Post-Roe: Uncertain. Indiana does not have a "trigger law" in effect, but the Republican-controlled legislature and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb have suggested that anti-abortion legislation could be considered during a special session this summer.

Iowa

Current limit: 22 weeks

Post-Roe: Uncertain. Iowa lawmakers in 2018 approved a ban after six weeks, but it was struck down by a state court. Abortion opponents may seek to reinstate that law.

Kentucky

Current limit: 22 weeks

Post-Roe: A trigger law banning abortion except if the life or health of the mother is at risk would take effect.

Missouri

Current limit: Viability

Post-Roe: A trigger law banning abortion except in the event of a medical emergency would almost immediately take effect

Wisconsin

Current limit: 22 weeks

Post-Roe: Uncertain. Wisconsin has a 173-year-old law on the books that would nearly all abortions if Roe is overturned. Though Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said he would not enforce the ban, it has created enough uncertainty for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to stop scheduling abortions after June 25.

