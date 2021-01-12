Here's your chance to pick the brains of Iowa lawmakers as state legislature reconvenes

With the Iowa Legislature back in session, the public will have the chance to hear from state lawmakers representing the Quad-Cities about upcoming legislative issues during a series of planned virtual forums.

The forums are sponsored by the American Association of University Women, the Iowa State Education Association, the Scott County Farm Bureau, the Working Iowa Neighbors Coalition of the Quad Cities Federation of Labor (AFL-CIO), the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) — Davenport Chapter, the Junior League of the Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Area Realtor Association.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All area state representatives and senators have been invited to participate, which are open to the public, according to a news release.

The virtual forums are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays on the following dates: