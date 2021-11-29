 Skip to main content
Here's your chance to walk on the new I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities
110521-qc-nws-bridge

The public is invited to walk onto the new I-74 eastbound span on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The opening date for motorists has not yet been determined, but transportation officials said the opening will closely follow the public celebration.

 Bobby Metcalf

Though the forecast looks good, especially for December, the wind is likely to whip atop the new I-74 bridge for Wednesday's public celebration.

The weather and the walk to the arch on the new Illinois-bound span are among the preparations being urged by those hosting this week's event: Wear warm clothes and be prepared to walk about a mile, round trip.

The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation are inviting Quad-Citians to join them in downtown Moline for the first and only walk onto the new span. Free parking will be available at the Taxslayer Center, and MetroLink will provide free shuttle service to the bridge ramp at Moline's River Drive, beginning at 12:30 on Wednesday, December 1.

Welcome remarks will be delivered at 1:30 p.m., and walking tours of the bridge are from 1 to 4 p.m. No public access will be granted from Bettendorf.

Those using the shuttles will be required to wear masks. Organizers estimate the walk from the River Drive ramp to the arch near the center of the span is a half mile each way. Pedestrian-only access is being granted from Moline.

The new bicycle and pedestrian path will not be open for the event, so the public will be using the driving surface of the eastbound bridge, which is to open to traffic in early December. A specific date has not yet been announced.

To register, visit I74riverbridge.com/Bridge_Celebration.

