Hero Street films part of St. Ambrose University's Civil Rights Week

Among other activities Tuesday at St. Ambrose are:

• Community discussion of Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and war-inciting racism at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Chapel.

Panelists will include Dr. Lisa Killinger, president of the Muslim Community of the Quad Cities and professor of diagnosis and radiology at Palmer College of Chiropractic; Kelly O'Leary, command chaplain for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command at the Rock Island Arsenal; retired Rabbi Henry Jay Karp of Temple Emanuel in Davenport and professor of Judaism at St. Ambrose; and Dr. Matthew Coomber, Episcopal priest and professor of theology.

• March to Remember at 3 p.m. at Christ the King Chapel.

The annual Silent March will begin at 3 p.m., proceeding to Marquette Street, also known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. St. Ambrose has collaborated with the city to host a pop-up crosswalk to increase awareness of the need for walkable sidewalks and crosswalks as a social justice issue.