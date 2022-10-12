Hero Street gets new stars, re-dedication in honor of veterans

Brian Muños is one of nine people in his family to serve in the military. A Navy veteran himself, having served 20 years, Muños has aunts and uncles who have served in the Air Force, Marines and Army, all starting with his great-uncle, John Muños.

John Muños was killed in 1951 during the Korean War and is memorialized on the street he grew up on in Silvis with a painted star, along with seven other service people who died for their country.

Growing up on Hero Street, the same street his great-uncle did, Muños always knew the stories behind the stars. With the street's re-dedication and the placing of new stars, he hopes others will hear their stories and the stories of their families.

"We know that our warriors were exemplary in their service, but you have to remember where they came from," Muños said. "And that's what the gold star for me embodies and symbolizes."

Silvis community members, servicemen and Deere & Co. employees gathered Wednesday afternoon in Hero Street Memorial Park to re-dedicate Hero Street and showcase new stars placed in the yards of the eight residents who died in service of their country in World War II and the Korean War.

According to the Hero Street website, people of Mexican descent moved to Silvis in the 1930s, and many young people in these families answered the call to military service when World War II began. More than 100 people from Hero Street have served in the military, more than any other street of comparable size in the U.S.

Second Street was dedicated as Hero Street in the late 1960s to honor those residents who served, and the stars, park and monument were later added.

John Deere Harvester Works employees laser-cut and painted the stars, and the city of Silvis placed them in concrete on the properties.

Deere's Military Employee Resource Group (MERG) and Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement led the re-dedication effort, which was two years coming, MERG member Kim Matthies said.

The idea for a re-dedication first came about in 2020 when Deere's Veterans' Day ceremony went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Matthies said. She was walking around and saw that the stars had been worn down and decided to see if they could find a more permanent option. The city of Silvis and the property owners were all on board right away, she said.

Supply-chain issues and other setbacks pushed the project back until now, but Matthies said the timing turned out to be perfect. In his speech to the community, Silvis Mayor Matt Carter said there must have been eight angels looking down to help the rainy weather clear up in time for the ceremony.

"We're incorporating the fact that the Hero Street Eight are of Hispanic heritage, and they're veterans, and we're doing this during Hispanic Heritage Month," Matthies said. "So we're honoring our veterans in hopefully one of the best ways that we can."

The original stars, painted on the concrete of Second Street, have faded to the point where some names cannot be read. By placing the new, steel stars in lawns, Matthies said they will fare better against weather and time.

Sonny Soliz, the designer behind the Hero Street Monument, mingled with friends, family and former students after the re-dedication ceremony. The artist and Hero Street native made a map of Second Street to help people find the stars, which could become a permanent fixture of the park.

"Anything to do with Hero Street is an honor," Soliz said. "I dedicated a lot of my life for the street, for the heroes, for the families, and I thank the good lord for all that I have received from it."

Looking at the green box house his family grew up in, Muños said the gold star now in its yard honors and represents more than just them — it's a badge for anyone who went through the same suffering his and other Hero Street families did.

Hopefully, the stars' light will reach far beyond Second Street.

"We are very fortunate with our memorial, our way of life, our celebration of our warriors is fantastic," Muños said. "But we can't forget all of the families and all of the loved ones ... that are awarded this gold star because they gave up someone that was a part of their family for a purpose — their freedom, their way of life, the American way of life. We can't forget that. We are just one street of many."