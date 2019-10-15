The Hero Street Monument Committee of Silvis is selling enchiladas, one dozen for $15, as a fundraiser.
Orders may be placed by calling Cindy Gomez at 309-429-7730 through Friday, Oct. 18. Orders will be distributed Saturday, Oct. 26th.
The fundraiser supports the ongoing cost of maintaining the monument — located on the corner of 1st Avenue and 2nd Street in Silvis — that remembers the men who grew up on the street who gave their lives for their country in military service.
You have free articles remaining.
The Hero Street Monument Committee is a non-profit organization.
For more information, visit herostreetusa.org.