The annual Hero Street Monument Veterans Day program will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Hero Street Monument site at the corner of 1st Avenue and 2nd Street, Silvis.
The keynote speaker will be Col. Ricky Kimmel, senior National Guard advisor to the U.S. Army Sustainment Command. Maj. Brandon A. Sandoval, commander of the 11th Contracting Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, also will speak.
The welcome will be by Gary Metivier of Metivier Media.
Members of Mexican American Veterans Association (MAVA) will be on hand to offer a 12-gun salute and to sound Taps. Also participating will be members of the Patriot Guard Riders and bagpiper Derek Grant.
You have free articles remaining.
In case of bad weather, the program will be held in the gymnasium at George O. Barr Elementary School, 1305 5th Ave., Silvis.
Hero Street is so named because eight Mexican-American men who lived on the street were killed in combat fighting for the United States in World War II and the Korean War. The eight deaths are the most combat deaths suffered by any single block in the United States.
For more information, call Paula at 309-230-0673.