'Heroes come from places we least expect it.' Rock Island Arsenal remembers lives lost on 9/11

"And while this is a time of sadness of what was lost, as one famous American leader once stated, ‘Father, we are grateful to you that such men and women lived,'" U.S. Army Sustainment Command Chaplain Lt. Col. Kevin Niehoff said.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Aguto stressed that in remembering and honoring the sacrifices made on 9/11 that Americans, historians and textbooks not lose sight of what happened immediately after.

"I would submit to you that what we need to help our next generation remember is Sept. 12," Aguto said. "Remember what it took to unite the country. Remember what happened when we did and the resolve we had to protect our own. That is what I would recommend we teach our next generation."

And while the last two decades have been full of anguish, grief and pain that still lingers today, he said there remains a sense of hope and celebration.

He talked of the sense of relief of reaching Afghan friends and interpreters with whom he served while deployed to Kandahar. He worried about their safety amid the chaotic scramble to flee the country after the Taliban's recent takeover.

"They're back in California and they're fine, raising kids," Aguto said. "And a matter of fact the discussion now is about college, not about Afghanistan. So there is hope. There is a hope for folks we have made friends with and been there in Afghanistan with for many, many years. ... I think that hope of the American soldier and that hope of the impact (their service) has had on Afghan people for the last 20 years will be the legacy."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.