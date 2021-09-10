'Heroes come from places we least expect it.' Rock Island Arsenal remembers lives lost on 9/11

Rays of red, white and blue glittered in the sunlight and fluttered in the cool breeze.
Leonard and Brenda Luxmore solemnly walked toward the sea of tiny American flags, carrying a wreath of carnations they placed in front of two brick columns and a replica of the Pentagon. A firefighter helmet and a police cap rested atop the columns.
"This wreath symbolizes both the beauty and brevity of life, and the memories of those who gave their final full measure of devotion," read a narrator.
Brenda and Leonard Luxmore's 25-year-old son, Cpl. Bryant "B.J." Luxmore of New Windsor, Ill., was killed in Panjwai, Afghanistan, in 2012 after being deployed two months earlier.
The former high school and college athlete, father and husband joined the Army in April 2011. He was posthumously promoted to corporal and awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Infantryman Badge.
Shortly after arriving in Afghanistan, Luxmore started a journal. His first entry would be prescient.
"If you don’t live for something, you will die for nothing," said Stephen Blake, retired command sergeant major at U.S. Army Sustainment Command, reciting Luxmore's journal passage.
"I have no doubt as a leader, no doubt, that he wrote this exact passage for his family," Blake, founder of the Rock Island Arsenal Twin Tower monument, said. "So they would know, without a doubt, where his conviction, his heart and his soul was as he went forward to face the enemy in battle. … That’s true courage."
About 150 people gathered Friday at the Rock Island Arsenal 9/11 Memorial for a 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony honoring the 2,996 Americans who lost their lives during the 2001 terrorists attacks and the more than 7,000 U.S. military members who have died in support of the Global War on Terrorism.
"He fought for his beliefs. He fought for those around him," Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto Jr., commanding general First U.S. Army, said. "And he did what he wanted to do."
From Luxmore to the "Brave 13" U.S. service members killed last month in a suicide bombing outside Kabul airport to the U.S. marine photographed cradling an Afghan child amid evacuation efforts and the look of resolve on her face "knowing that she’s there doing what she is meant to do," should "leave you no doubt in your mind of our military’s resolve to protect the freedoms we hold dear," Aguto told the crowd.
"Heroes come from places we least expect it. Whether a soldier or a first responder, a medic, a volunteer or family member being here to hold down the home front," Aguto said. "The strength of our nation is our Army. And the strength of our Army is our soldiers. But the strength of our soldier are our families" and their "unwavering support and selfless sacrifice."
"And that is no truer than today," Aguto said.
He, Blake and others as well paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of first responders — firefighters, police, emergency medical technicians and paramedics — Flight 93 airline crew and passengers and Pentagon employees who willingly moved into danger and gave their lives to save others. And they thanked those family members who carry the strength of their memory.
"And while this is a time of sadness of what was lost, as one famous American leader once stated, ‘Father, we are grateful to you that such men and women lived,'" U.S. Army Sustainment Command Chaplain Lt. Col. Kevin Niehoff said.
Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Aguto stressed that in remembering and honoring the sacrifices made on 9/11 that Americans, historians and textbooks not lose sight of what happened immediately after.
"I would submit to you that what we need to help our next generation remember is Sept. 12," Aguto said. "Remember what it took to unite the country. Remember what happened when we did and the resolve we had to protect our own. That is what I would recommend we teach our next generation."
And while the last two decades have been full of anguish, grief and pain that still lingers today, he said there remains a sense of hope and celebration.
He talked of the sense of relief of reaching Afghan friends and interpreters with whom he served while deployed to Kandahar. He worried about their safety amid the chaotic scramble to flee the country after the Taliban's recent takeover.
"They're back in California and they're fine, raising kids," Aguto said. "And a matter of fact the discussion now is about college, not about Afghanistan. So there is hope. There is a hope for folks we have made friends with and been there in Afghanistan with for many, many years. ... I think that hope of the American soldier and that hope of the impact (their service) has had on Afghan people for the last 20 years will be the legacy."