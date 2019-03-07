Try 3 months for $3
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper greets people as he enters the Pierce Street Coffee Works Saturday morning. The possible 2020 Democratic contender pitched a moderate, pragmatic vision of governance, light on grand policy pronouncements.

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will make stops in Iowa Friday and Saturday.

It will be his first visit to the state since announcing his candidacy for president.

Hickenlooper, a Democrat, will hold events in Des Moines, Charles City, Dubuque, Clinton and Cedar Rapids.

He will hold a meet and greet Friday in Des Moines and then start Saturday in Charles City.

He will hold a Dubuque House Party at 2:30 p.m. at the home of Jack Wertzberger, 95 S. Grandview.

The Clinton Meet and Greet will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at 392 Caffe, 216 S. 2nd St.

He will then head to Cedar Rapids for a 7:30 p.m. Meet and Greet at Quarter Barrel Brewery and Arcade, 616 2nd Ave. SE.

