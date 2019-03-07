Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will make stops in Iowa Friday and Saturday.
It will be his first visit to the state since announcing his candidacy for president.
Hickenlooper, a Democrat, will hold events in Des Moines, Charles City, Dubuque, Clinton and Cedar Rapids.
He will hold a meet and greet Friday in Des Moines and then start Saturday in Charles City.
He will hold a Dubuque House Party at 2:30 p.m. at the home of Jack Wertzberger, 95 S. Grandview.
The Clinton Meet and Greet will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at 392 Caffe, 216 S. 2nd St.
He will then head to Cedar Rapids for a 7:30 p.m. Meet and Greet at Quarter Barrel Brewery and Arcade, 616 2nd Ave. SE.