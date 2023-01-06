High-flying fun to be found at Bald Eagle Days this weekend

If Quad City Conservation Alliance Show Director Rob Junker had to pick one favorite thing about Bald Eagle Days, it’s seeing the excitement on children and adult’s faces when they get to see the eagles and other wildlife up close.

“It’s pretty cool to watch,” Junker said. “[Bald Eagle Days] a lot of fun, and it’s educational.”

Bald Eagle Days takes place 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Admission costs $6 for adults, $1 for children ages 6-15 and free for children under 6, and are available for purchase online at www.qccaexpocenter.com/baldeagledays.

Here are some things to keep an eagle eye out for this weekend during Bald Eagle Days:

Birds of prey:

It says it right in the name — visitors will have the chance to safely see Bald Eagles and other birds of prey up close and personal this weekend. Groups like the World Bird Sanctuary will present the animals during floor shows taking place throughout the weekend. See the Bald Eagle Days website for a full schedule of shows.

Snakes, alpacas and more:

Birds of prey aren’t the only wildlife you’ll spot in the QCCA Expo Center this weekend. Conservation groups and other vendors will bring all kinds of mammals, reptiles and more for guests to watch, and maybe even interact with, during live shows and on the vendor floor.

If you spot a snake, don’t let an initial fear reaction keep you back — you could learn something new about the slithery animal, Junker said.

“You either love them or hate them — there is no middle ground,” Junker said. “But the reason is most people don’t understand snakes. And so this gives you an opportunity, not to love or hate snakes, but it gives you an opportunity to understand the snakes.”

Educational opportunities:

In addition to all the animals at Bald Eagle Days, Junker said there will be plenty of chances to learn about the environments of the Quad-Cities and the groups trying to keep them safe. Groups like the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Nahant Marsh Education Center and more will set up a booth and share how they are conserving local habitats.

“I learn something new every year,” Junker said.

Eagles in their natural habitat:

Bald Eagle Days guests won’t just get to see birds of prey inside the QCCA Expo Center — the event will offer Audubon Eagle Bus Tours between 10:30-11:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 1-2 p.m. and 2:15-3:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. See if you can spot eagles hunting and nesting outdoors with the help of volunteers, free with admission to Bald Eagle

Days.

Volunteers:

Junker emphasized that the real force behind Bald Eagle Days, and all the events created by the Quad City Conservation Alliance, is the volunteers working them. The group has donated more than $2 million to local conservation efforts since 2000.

Volunteers should be easy to find, helping guests and vendors find their way throughout the expo center all weekend.

“Our awesome volunteers are assisting every day to get our mission through, Junker said, “and that’s the biggest thing that I always want to make sure people are aware of.”