High Monday will be 15 as Quad-City cold snap continues

Quad-Citians will brace themselves against the cold once again while bitter temperatures stick around for the beginning of the work week.
Meteorologist Brian Gross, with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the high Sunday was 11 degrees.
On Monday, the high will be about 15, with dry, cloudy skies. Wind chills will be in the single digits above and below zero, he said.
On Tuesday, the high will be near 22 under mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday through Friday, temperatures will reach above-freezing, he said.
