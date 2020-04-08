High percentage of Scott COVID-19 cases are young

Scott County has 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and, of those, 29% are people ages 18 to 40 and 53% are people ages 41 to 60.
The message: Young people are getting the virus, and please, please stay at home to stop community spread.
Those points were made Wednesday as Rock Island County health officials reported 13 news cases of the virus in their county, bringing the total to 73, and Scott County reported 11 new cases, bringing the total to 77.
Rock Island County also reported its second death, a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized. Scott County has one death.
Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers stressed that although older people may have more complications and get more sick, younger people are getting the virus.
And they likely are spreading it through the community because they don't have dramatic symptoms and don't think they have to social distance. This is not an older person's disease, he said.
Of the remainder of Scott County's cases, 14% are people 61 to 80 and 4% are 81 and older.
"Please, please help us," Rivers said.
Speaking to parents, he warned them against hosting play dates or sleepovers, even of only one child. Also:
• Do not allow outdoor activities that cannot keep a distance of 6 feet between participants.
• Do not allow children to "hang out" with each other.
• Do not go to stores to browse.
• Go to stores only for essentials.
In response to a question, health officials said they would not identify a business or store where an employee has tested positive for the virus.
That is "protected information and that would not be shared with the public," Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said.
"We don't, an employer can," Rivers said of identifying a positive case at a business.
On Wednesday, a spokesman for the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Moline confirmed that an employee has tested positive. That employee last worked on March 30 and is quarantined, and the store has been extensively cleaned.
As for whether the curve is flattening in the Quad-City area (the number of new cases decreasing), Ludwig said she would not know that for "several weeks yet."
FOOD PANTRIES
Mike Miller, president and CEO of the River Bend Foodbank, Davenport, said the agency's 36 employees have packed 10,000 boxes of food in the past three months "with no end in sight."
Normally, volunteers from the roughly 300 food pantries that River Bend serves in Iowa and Illinois would pack food.
But because of the virus, River Bend is not allowing volunteers in the building. Now pantry representatives order online, pull up to the loading dock and pick up their boxed order.
As for demand, Miller said his estimate is "iffy," but he believes it is up 25-40% since the pandemic began and that he is seeing people who have never asked for food before.
Expenses also are up dramatically, Miller said. Because food donations have dropped off, the foodbank needs to buy more food as well as boxes. Those expenses, combined with labor and fuel, have driven the cost of a box of food to "triple our normal cost," to about $12.60, he said.
River Bend continues to distribute food at its NorthPark and SouthPark mall locations as well as through the Davenport Community Food Pantries.
At the malls, customers are asked to pull up and pop their trunks for a delivery, or open their trunks and stand a safe distance away while food is put in the trunk.
Schools and Community Action of Eastern Iowa continue to distribute food.
To make a donation or to request food, go to the website riverbendfoodbank.org. If you do not have internet access and need food, call 563-345-6590.
COMMUNITY GIVING
Anne Calder of the Q-C Community Foundation said $908,230 had been raised as of Tuesday for the Community Disaster Recovery Fund. Of that, $123,000 was raised Monday and Tuesday during the United Quad-Cities fund drive.
A second round of grants is expected to be announced next week.
To contribute, go to qccommunityfoundation.org, or call 563-326-2840, or send a check to: Quad Cities Community Foundation, Disaster Recovery, 852 Middle Road, Suite 100, Bettendorf, IA 52722.
ILLINOIS, IOWA
On Wednesday, Illinois Department of Health announced 1,529 new cases and 82 deaths. The total number of cases is 15,078, including 462 deaths in 78 counties. Ages ranges from 1 year to more than 100.
Iowa Department of Health announced 97 new cases and one death. The total number of cases is 1,145, including 26 deaths.
