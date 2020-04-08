High percentage of Scott COVID-19 cases are young

Mike Miller, president and CEO of the River Bend Foodbank, Davenport, said the agency's 36 employees have packed 10,000 boxes of food in the past three months "with no end in sight."

Normally, volunteers from the roughly 300 food pantries that River Bend serves in Iowa and Illinois would pack food.

But because of the virus, River Bend is not allowing volunteers in the building. Now pantry representatives order online, pull up to the loading dock and pick up their boxed order.

As for demand, Miller said his estimate is "iffy," but he believes it is up 25-40% since the pandemic began and that he is seeing people who have never asked for food before.

Expenses also are up dramatically, Miller said. Because food donations have dropped off, the foodbank needs to buy more food as well as boxes. Those expenses, combined with labor and fuel, have driven the cost of a box of food to "triple our normal cost," to about $12.60, he said.

River Bend continues to distribute food at its NorthPark and SouthPark mall locations as well as through the Davenport Community Food Pantries.

At the malls, customers are asked to pull up and pop their trunks for a delivery, or open their trunks and stand a safe distance away while food is put in the trunk.