Though 35 years have passed since his world-record breaking dive from a platform 172 feet above water, the record still stands.
And Dana Kunze is still diving — this week from about 80 feet above the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The fair opened Tuesday in Davenport.
The world high-diving champion and his team are making their first appearance at the fair, performing three shows each weekday and four shows on Saturday and Sunday. The pirate-themed performance includes a diving platform that is 69 feet above the surface of the water and just shy of 80 feet from the ground.
Kunze gained fame and acclaim as a cliff diver for ABC's "Wide World of Sports" before going on to break the world high-dive record, including his own. In 1980, he dove from a height of 166 feet, going up to 168 feet a year later, then 170 feet in 1982. His record of 172 in feet in 1983 still stands, and video of the feat has been viewed millions of times on YouTube.
"The Red Bull cliff divers are the big shots now," he said Tuesday as he prepared his set for the first performance of the week. "Those guys aren't doing all the network shows like I was doing, but they are doing some phenomenal diving; I'll give them that.
"I was doing some crazy things, and a lot of people thought I was crazy. When I took the record again (in 1983), I did triple reverse somersaults while everybody else was doing doubles."
A Minnesota native, Kunze said he is happy to be performing in the Midwest — where he dove from bridges over the Mississippi River in his early years. In addition to his world record, he has won numerous world championship diving competitions.
Today, he is the seasoned veteran, teaching young people how to take their dives ever higher.
"I haven't been to Davenport until now, and getting dates closer to home this year has been a lot of fun," he said. "We have shows in New Mexico after we leave here, but then we're coming back for performances in Wisconsin."
As many as six crews of divers and show emcees from Kunze's Watershow Productions are traveling the U.S. and elsewhere at any time, he said. Many of his upstarts come from collegiate diving programs. But not every diver can handle the heights, he said.
"With a lot of the collegiate divers, I can turn them into high divers pretty fast," he said. "We start them at 20 or 30 feet, then go up to 40 and 50 and so on. Back when I was doing it, there were maybe 200 of us in the whole world."
Though hip and shoulder replacements have kept him off the dives for the past year, Kunze will be back in the water in Davenport. He's missed doing "something fun," he said, especially since dive platforms and pools ("tanks") have been at the center of his life for almost his entire life.
"I was working with my dad in construction in 1984, and my mom asked what it would take for me to do something with my diving," he said. "I told her it would take about $1,000."
And she came up with the money.
"I bought jackets and suits and sections of (diving) towers, and I may have made $10,000 that first year," he said. "When I got into amusement parks in Minnesota, things got much better. Since then, we've made over $30 million.
"We do shows from March to November, and we're booking stuff into 2020 right now."
His world-record-holder status has granted longevity to his fame. But it's a hard way to make a living. It's also a dangerous line of work.
When one of Kunze's friends attempted to break his record at 175 feet, he also broke his leg — badly. Unable to get himself out of the pool because of the injury, the dive was disqualified. The diver later died from injuries suffered during a performance.
Even some of the most well-known divers aren't cut out for heights, he said, including his friend and Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis.
"Those guys are fantastic at 10 meters (about 32 feet), but you start going higher, and you're going a lot faster, and they don't have any idea where they are," he said. "I think it'll be a long time before anybody breaks my record."