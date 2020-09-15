High-speed chase in Bettendorf, Moline neighborhood ends with arrests

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A high-speed chase that started in Bettendorf and ended in a Moline neighborhood Tuesday resulted in the arrest of two men.

According to a release from the Bettendorf Police Department, Bettendorf officers were dispatched to the QC Mart, 2620 Central Ave., regarding the report of an assault involving a gun, robbery and vehicle theft.

The suspects — described as a white male and a black male in their early 20s — fled in the stolen vehicle that was described as a red two-door Chevrolet pickup truck with Illinois license plates.

Officers located the stolen vehicle in traffic at 14th and Grant streets in Bettendorf and attempted to make a traffic stop, before the vehicle fled over the Interstate 74 bridge.

According to the release, the truck made contact with a bystander vehicle on the bridge causing damage. Bettendorf patrol units continued to pursue into Moline until Moline police units took over.

The suspect vehicle also made contact with a bystander vehicle in Moline causing damage.

The stolen vehicle came to a stop and the suspects fled from the truck but were taken into custody in the area of 16th Street and 25th Avenue by officers from the Bettendorf and Moline police departments.