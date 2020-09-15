High-speed chase through Moline neighborhood

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A high-speed chase through a Moline neighborhood Tuesday appeared to have resulted in the arrest of at least two men.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a witness said, a red truck appeared from an alley behind Teske's, 2423 16th St., and lost control.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, overshooting the turn from the alley and coming to rest in the grass at the former Garfield Elementary School.

Both the driver and passenger attempted to flee on foot, the witness said, saying police quickly apprehended the driver. The passenger also was taken into custody within a few minutes, she said.

The two apparent suspects were described as white males in their 20s.

Many police officers appeared to be involved in the pursuit, the witness said, using marked and unmarked vehicles.

Police have not yet said how the chase started, nor have they disclosed the identities of those involved.

Editor's note -- The witness, Karen Ickes, is the sister of reporter Barb Ickes.

