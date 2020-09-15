 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High-speed chase through Moline neighborhood
topical alert top story

High-speed chase through Moline neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

A high-speed chase through a Moline neighborhood Tuesday appeared to have resulted in the arrest of at least two men.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a witness said, a red truck appeared from an alley behind Teske's, 2423 16th St., and lost control.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, overshooting the turn from the alley and coming to rest in the grass at the former Garfield Elementary School.

Both the driver and passenger attempted to flee on foot, the witness said, saying police quickly apprehended the driver. The passenger also was taken into custody within a few minutes, she said.

The two apparent suspects were described as white males in their 20s.

Many police officers appeared to be involved in the pursuit, the witness said, using marked and unmarked vehicles.

Police have not yet said how the chase started, nor have they disclosed the identities of those involved.

Editor's note -- The witness, Karen Ickes, is the sister of reporter Barb Ickes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Construction has begun on a 5-story building south of the Davenport RiverCenter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News