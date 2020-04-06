High water closes River Drive in Moline
High water closes River Drive in Moline

River Drive in Moline will be closed east of 25th Street effective immediately because of the rising Mississippi River.

Eastbound traffic will be routed to 34th Street and then to 4th Avenue via University Drive. Drivers will have access to local businesses at 23rd Street, 34th Street, 41st Street, and 55th Street as floodwaters allow.

Suggested detours include 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities, and Illinois 92 (4th Avenue).

Drivers are reminded not to drive through floodwaters or around barricades.

