There are a number of safety features used at the Steel Dam on the Rock River, but not all were in place June 18 when a Milan girl was swept into the river and drowned.
The girl, her mother, her brother and a friend were in a canoe, and the current pulled it into the Milan dam, according to Illinois Conservation Police Capt. Laura Petreikis. All of the people were wearing life jackets, and the canoe’s other occupants were rescued.
Passersby found the body of Maci Jade Chavez, 5, on Saturday. She had been carried by the current into the Mississippi River.
In May, Rock Island filed a public safety plan with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that concerned the Steel Dam and the Sears Dam, which is further down stream. The report listed safety devices and features for each structure.
For the Steel Dam, the features listed were:
An 850-foot boat restraining barrier comprised of orange buoys spaced out on a wire rope. The barrier is placed seasonally from May 15 to Oct. 15. The south anchor for this barrier is 450 feet upstream, and the north anchor, 400 feet upstream.
Six buoys marked "Danger Dam" placed 55 feet upstream. These were listed as seasonally installed by the Illinois Department of Conservation.
Signs marked "Dam Keep Back" on the north and south abutments of the dam.
"Danger Dam" signs were also listed as being placed on islands on the north and south ends of the dam in roughly the same area as the barrier's anchors.
The signage and the buoys were in place the day of the accident, but the barrier was not, Larry Cook, Rock Island's public works director, and Petreikis said Wednesday.
Rock Island is responsible for deploying the barrier, but the Rock has been too high to put it out, Cook said.
"The barrier can only be put in place when the river level is below 9.4' (feet) due to safety reasons for the crews installing the barriers," Cook wrote in response to an email query.
The Rock has been above that level since before May 15 and it is unclear when it will fall below 9.4 feet he said.
The river was at 12.64 feet as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Moline, according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage is 12 feet. The river was expected to stay above the appropriate level through 7 a.m., July 4, when it was predicted to be at 10.8 feet.
The city notified the commission that it was unable to put out the barrier, Cook said.
The barrier, however, is meant more as a warning than a true obstacle, he said. The attached buoys will not necessarily stop boats or debris from passing through.
Petreikis said the weather on June 18 does not appear to have contributed to the accident.
"It was a nice day and it was sunny," she said.
Rescuers were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m.
Petreikis said the turbulence below the dam is hard to see from upstream, where the water is much smoother.
She could not provide details about the height or speed of the river at the time of the accident or where the canoe was when it was trapped by the current. The case was still under investigation and the reports were still being compiled.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had the river at 10.68 feet as of 6 a.m. on June 18, according to the corps' rivergages Web site.