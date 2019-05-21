High winds are knocking out power in the Quad-Cities.
MidAmerican Energy is reporting 812 customers are without power in the Iowa Quad-Cities, while there are 1,261 customers without power in the Illinois Quad-Cities as of 11:17 p.m.
In the Iowa Quad-Cities, there are 148 MidAmerican customers without power in Bettendorf, 441 without power in Davenport, and 223 customers without power in Scott County.
In the Illinois Quad-Cities, MidAmerican Energy is reporting two customers without power in Coal Valley, 548 customers down in East Moline, 18 in Henry County, 129 in Milan, 135 in Moline, 252 in Rock Island, 96 in Rock Island County and 75 in Sherrard.
There have been several reports of trees and power lines felled by the wind, with at least one tree falling on a house.
At 11:18 p.m. the National Weather Service, Davenport, issued a high wind warning for Clinton and Scott counties in Iowa, and Rock Island, Henry and Whiteside counties in Illinois.
A high wind warning means that sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or higher will occur.
The warning is in effect until midnight.