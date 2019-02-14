A crew member is transported by helicopter during repair work for MidAmerican Energy on a transmission line on Campbell’s Island, Thursday in Rock Island County. A crew from Source Helicopters was performing repair work for MidAmerican Energy on the 69 kilovolt overhead transmission line.
A line crew performs repairs for MidAmerican Energy on a transmission line over Campbell’s Island, Thursday. The crew from Source Helicopters was performing the repair of the 69 kilovolt overhead transmission line. “This week’s ice storm damaged an insulator attachment, which is a piece of equipment that’s connected to the line and tower on Campbell’s Island,” said Geoff Greenwood, MidAmerican Energy Media Relations Manager.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
It looked like something out of an action movie, as men dangled from a helicopter high over Campbell’s Island and the Mississippi River on Thursday.
A crew from Source Helicopters was performing repair work for MidAmerican Energy on the 69 kilovolt overhead transmission line. The helicopter ferried the crew and equipment to and from the 275-foot-tall red and white tower.
What looks scary to the layman is just another day at the office for the crew from Source Helicopters, according to helicopter lineman Kyle Wimberly.
“I don’t want to say it’s not scary, but we just take the proper procedures and precautions. It’s kind of weird that it becomes our normal but it is at this point,” he said. “We try not to become complacent because you could get hurt that way.”
According to Wimberly, planning is key to getting the job done safely. This particular job took quite a bit of planning. “Like they say ‘plan your work and work your plan,’ that’s pretty much what we stick with,” he said.
“For us it’s normal. Most people think it’s crazy, and it is.”
