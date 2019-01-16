Try 1 month for 99¢

The Women's Ministry of Higher Heights Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Women's Day Program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Community of Christ Church, 4221 N. Brady St., Davenport.

Guest speaker will be Michelle Morgan, of Temple Baptist Church, Davenport. Her topic will be "Phenomenal Women Moving Forward in Christ." The scripture references are Philippians 4:13 and Luke 1:8.

Organizers encourage each woman to wear white with accessories according to her church's colors. For more information, call 309-781-1538.

