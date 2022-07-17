Higher than normal temperatures and dew points are the forecast for the week

Temperatures are expected to rise above normal for most of this week, and dew points will begin creeping up, which will make it feel even more hot at sticky for those outside.

Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said dew points today will range from 65-70 degrees.

“We’re going to be in the upper 80s for temperatures, which will result in peak heat indices in the low 90s, so it won’t feel very comfortable for some people,” Pierce said.

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that it is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

“The most sensitive people begin to notice the dew point when it hits 60,” Pierce said. “By the time it reaches 65 more people notice it; and by the time it reaches 70 everybody notices.”

Skies will be mostly clear Monday with an overnight low into Tuesday in the upper 60s.

Tuesday’s high is expected to reach the lower 90s with dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s under sunny skies, Pierce said.

“That will put the peak heat index into the middle to upper 90s, so it will definitely feel hot on Tuesday,” Pierce said.

There is the possibility of a weak disturbance that may bring some relief, he said, “but we’re kind of on the periphery of that.”

The overnight low into Wednesday is expected to be in the lower 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies but a bit of a cool down with the highs in the middle to upper 80s. Dew points are expected to fall back to between 65 and 70 degrees.

“It will still be humid but a tad cooler at the same time,” Pierce said. “We might see a heat index of around 90.”

The overnight low into Thursday is expected to be in the upper 60s.

Thursday’s forecast call for sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but the dew points are expected to drop back into the middle 60s, Pierce said.

Thursday’s overnight low into Friday is expected to be in the upper 60s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high in the lower 90s under sunny skies, with dew points creeping back up to between 65-70 degrees. Heat indices could climb into the middle 90s.

There is another weak disturbance that could move into the area Friday night setting off a shower or thunderstorm, but Pierce said it remains to be seen if that will happen.

Friday night’s low into Saturday is expected to be in the lower 70s.

Normal high temperatures for the Quad-City region this time of year are around 86 degrees, while normal lows are about 65 degrees, according to National Weather Service statistics.