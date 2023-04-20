An inside classroom and new clubhouse is 'a game-changer' for Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island.

Officials from the nonprofit youth program First Tee, along with numerous city officials and dignitaries, helped cut the ribbon for the long-awaited clubhouse and First Tee classroom at Highland Springs. The roughly $1.3 million, 3,600 square foot facility is a joint project between the city and First Tee-Quad Cities and was funded by First Tee, grants, and private donations.

First Tee pumped about $350,000 in private donations into the classroom to go with $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the city.

Executive Director of First Tee, Sara Cross, said the completion of this project is "an unbelievable feeling" and that she is excited for kids to have a classroom for bookwork, rather than doing it at a small picnic table under a tent outside.

"Standing here right now makes me truly appreciate our beginnings, and I give so much gratitude to our unbelievable coaches who did so much and had such a deep impact with so little," Cross said.

Whiteboard tables were covered with names of First Tee kids who were excited and thankful for their classroom, which includes a mural of a child taking a swing. A space splashed with color and desks to write on, Cross said, was intentional on their part to make the kids feel inspired, comfortable, and confident.

"When you put kids in a space that looks nice and is made for them, their confidence just blossoms," Cross said.

Decker Ploehn, First Tee board chairman, said the program has been conducted at Highland Springs for 10 years, but it did not have a facility. When it was cold or would rain, Ploehn said, they would have to cancel classes.

Outside the classroom doors sits the clubhouse — with floor-to-ceiling windows facing the golf course, tables spread out, two light-brown leather couches, and a concession stand and bar area. Directly outside the clubhouse sits the patio, which faces the golf course, and is filled with outdoor seating for golfers.

Ploehn, an avid-golfer, said the old facility was not as conducive to sticking around to enjoy a beer or two and have a conversation with friends.

"You've now got a beautiful patio here, a great environment inside in case it's a little warm or wet," he said. "This is just another beautiful place to go to and be proud of."

The new clubhouse is located just southwest of the previous structure that was used since 1968, placing it closer to the putting green near the 10th tee. Legat Architects in Moline designed the clubhouse and it was constructed by Estes Construction of Davenport.

Assistant Rock Island Park and Recreation Director Todd Winter said the course has a long-standing reputation for its high-quality growth conditions and fun, challenging layout. The new facility, he said, will match the playing conditions that their golfers have come to expect.

"This new clubhouse will make Highland Springs a destination for golfers across our region," Winter said.

Highland Springs Golf Course has its own enterprise fund, meaning it is not subsidized by the city or tax funds. A new clubhouse will allow more outings, small weddings, receptions and retirement parties and will also allow expanded food services with an outdoor kitchen grill area.

Reporter Tom Johnston contributed to this story.

Photos: Rock Island cuts ribbon on new Highland Springs Clubhouse