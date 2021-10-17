Highs in the 70s through Wednesday before fall-like temps return

Temperatures will climb back into the 70s and skies are expected to be mostly sunny through the middle of the week before a front comes through Wednesday, bringing normal fall-like temperatures back to the Quad-City region.
Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the high temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be in the 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
“It’s a good time to get outside and have some fun or get the yard work done,” Pierce said.
In other words, he said, take advantage of the sun and warm weather while it lasts.
There should be some light wind Monday, maybe 5-10 mph in the morning. But otherwise it will be fairly calm, he said. The high is expected to be about 71 degrees.
Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 72 degrees under sunny skies, while Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 70 degrees.
The normal high temperature for this time of year in the Quad-Cities is about 62 degrees, according to statistics from the National Weather Service. The normal low temperature is about 41 degrees.
A cool front is expected to move into the region later Wednesday, bringing with it a 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. But for the most part, skies on Wednesday are expected to be mostly sunny.