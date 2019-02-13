Thursday may feel springlike - especially after the ice and snow that still has Quad-Citians digging out.
Highs will be around 41 Thursday, said Dave Cousins, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport.
Rain will start about noon, mixing in with and transitioning to snow, and ending by 6 p.m., he said. "There's a 20 to 30 percent chance for rain and snow showers Thursday afternoon," he said. "We're not expecting much for amounts.:
The low early Thursday should be about 22, he said.
Temperatures will plummet Friday, when the low will be about 9 and the high will be 17, he said. There is no precipitation in the forecast for the Quad-City metro area.
The low Saturday morning will be about 10, and the high will be 27. Saturday will be dry during the day.
Snow will move into the area Saturday night into Sunday. The low Sunday morning will be about 21, and the high 29. Snow will end Sunday evening.
In the meantime, Scott County crews continue to dig out rural roads. "Wednesday was a good melting day," said Jon Burgstrum, county engineer. The paved streets are in good shape, "But the gravel roads still are pretty icy, with packed snow and ice."
Alliant and MidAmerican energy companies reported few customer outages Wednesday afternoon. As of 2:30 p.m., Alliant had 94 customers without power - 28 in Scott County, 6 in Muscatine County and five in Clinton County. MidAmerican reported five outages on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities and two in Illinois.