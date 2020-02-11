Hiking club schedules March hikes

The Black Hawk Hiking Club has released its schedule of events for March. Visitors are always welcome at the hikes.
- Saturday, March 7, 2:30 p.m., Bridge to Bridge Hike. Begin at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island, hike over the Centennial Bridge to Davenport and back across the Government Bridge.
- Saturday, March 14, 2:30 p.m., Discovery Park and Fuller Park, Muscatine, Iowa. Discovery Park has prairie areas, wooded areas, a pond, with mostly flat terrain. There is a nature center and modern restrooms. The paths are well maintained by the city. Fuller Park is across the street and has an 18-hole disc golf park. Watch for HIKE signs.
- Saturday, March 28, 2:30 p.m., Paul Skeffington Memorial Trail, DeWitt, Iowa. This well maintained trail is 10 feet wide and covers five miles. Much of the trail is through scenic wooded areas, adjoining Westbrook Park. There is a butterfly garden maintained by the DeWitt Noon Lions. There are three bridges to cross. The north section of the trail is accessed by passing under 11th Street. In the past, hikers have seen fox and other wildlife stepping out onto the trail.
For more information and complete driving directions on any of the hikes, visit blackhawkhikingclub.org.