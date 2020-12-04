Related to this story
A woman is dead and three others are injured after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 280, Davenport police said.
Two Davenport men have been charged in connection with a shooting incident that occurred late Friday in the 1800 block of W. 7th St., Davenpor…
The Mercer County Sheriff's Department confirmed Sunday that Taegan Randolph, a 20-year-old Matherville, Ill., woman has been located and is safe.
A seconds-long video of two Silvis boys playing backyard catch is a social media rocket.
Clinton County completed its recount of the 2nd Congressional District race Saturday, narrowing the tightest contest in the country.
American Cruise Lines recently revealed new designs of the interior for its new class of modern riverboats, set to stop in the Quad-Cities thi…
A Walcott man has been arrested for possessing images of underage girls engaged in sex acts or posing on his cell phone, the Scott County Sher…
Federal authorities on Thursday announced that nine men arrested in Rock Island during the month of November are facing charges of attempted e…