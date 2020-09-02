Hilltop Business Association selects artists for mural project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Natalie Smith of Bettendorf and Derek Colvin of Rock Island have been chosen by the Hilltop Business Association to do the initial Hilltop wall mural project.

Both local artists submitted botanical-themed works will be the initial offerings to brighten up the Harrison Street corridor of the district.

“This is just the first of several initiatives being undertaken to enliven our area as a part of helping small businesses in the area,” said Kelly Wallace, Hilltop Business Association board member. “It was not an easy decision, but we had a lot more quality entries than anticipated.”

Winners will receive a $500 cash prize upon completion of their project, and be furnished with $150 worth of paint and painting materials. The murals will occupy highly visible space on exterior walls. The projects are expected to be completed in the fall.

