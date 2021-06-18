Hilltop Campus Village selects a new leader

The Hilltop Campus Village Executive Search team has recommended to its Board of Directors that Molly Otting Carlson be selected to take over the reins of the Hilltop Campus Village (HCV).

She has accepted and will succeed retiring Executive Director Scott Tunnicliff as of August 2, 2021.

“We knew replacing Scott would present a challenge,” added Robert Lee, HCV Board President, “and felt this was an opportunity to build on what he was able to accomplish with partnerships and volunteers since the HCV began in 2009.”

A Davenport native Carlson comes to the HCV with a wealth of experience in non-profits and associations, most recently as Vice-President Destination Development & Visitor Services with Visit Quad-Cities, a position she has held for nearly seven years. Previously she worked for Junior Achievement of the Heartland, and as Director of Membership and Strategic Planning for the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association in Chicago for nearly 12 years.

"I believe small business is about something more than just food, drink, or shopping, it’s social interaction,” said Molly Otting Carlson. “I’m excited to lead the HCV’s continued revitalization efforts. When an area has unique options, a neighborhood thrives and becomes a place where people want to live, work, play and visit."

Carlson will be introduced to the HCV membership at its annual meeting, to be held 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 24 at the Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University.

Quad-City Times​

