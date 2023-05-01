The nonprofit Hilltop Campus Village named a new executive director on Monday.

Brian Kramer, a former staffer for former congressman Dave Loebsack, was picked to take the helm of the nonprofit, which promotes economic and community development in the Hilltop area of central Davenport. His start date was also Monday.

Kramer previously worked a community services coordinator for Project NOW in Rock Island, according to his LinkedIn page. For close to two years, he directed the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance program for a three-county area in the Illinois Quad-Cities. The federally funded program assists low-income families with heating costs.

Before that, he worked as a district representative for Loebsack's Quad-Cities office for four years.

According to his LinkedIn, he also has experience working for an alumni fundraising program at Grinnell College, and worked on local, state, and federal political campaigns for about seven years.

The Hilltop Campus Village board conducted a search and interview process, which included input from community stakeholders, according to a news release.

"We are thrilled to have Brian Kramer join our team," said Ted Galvin, Hilltop Campus Village Board President, and vice president of Member Business Services at Ascentra Credit Union. "His experience and dedication to strengthening local business and neighborhoods will be invaluable as we continue to work towards our goal of making the Hilltop Campus Village a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive place to live, work, shop and visit."

As executive director, Kramer is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Hilltop Campus Village, including fundraising, implementing the organization's strategic plan, and strengthening the existing relationships with Main Street Iowa and Main Street USA organizations, local government, and the Hilltop Business Association.

"Having lived and worked in and around the Hilltop over the last 20 years, I am excited to take on this role of building, shaping, and stewarding the traditional gateway neighborhood to downtown Davenport," Kramer said, according to the news release. "Right now, there is so much potential growth in the Hilltop Area, and I am excited to help steward and showcase that potential."