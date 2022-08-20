Hilltop Campus Village works with Main Street America on strategic planning, district revitalization

If "Meet me in the Hilltop" becomes a saying, Hilltop Campus Village Executive Director Molly Otting Carlson would be thrilled.

The Davenport neighborhood has a new advisory board working to rebrand the commercial district from the inside out, with guidance from Main Street America.

A nonprofit helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts across the U.S., Main Street America paid the Hilltop Campus Village a visit Thursday to go over the district's assets and provide tips, tricks and information on national trends. The Hilltop is one of more than 50 communities in Iowa that are involved with Main Street Iowa and America.

Kathy La Plante, Main Street America senior director of coordinating programs, toured different businesses, residential areas and other spaces in the Hilltop before speaking with members of the Hilltop Campus Village board and community.

The Hilltop has plenty of assets already, La Plante said, including its location, proximity to Palmer College of Chiropractic and St. Ambrose University, unique businesses and beauty of the area. Strategic planning involves enhancing the existing assets rather than trying to come up with something new.

La Plante drew examples from districts in Portland and Colorado to show methods of revitalization that could be applied to the Hilltop Campus Village. The Alberta District in Portland focused itself on art and sustainability, while Brush, Colo., took inspiration from the ranching community to create an agriculture strategy.

"You can be whatever you want," La Plante said. "But what are those strategies that will help you be more effective with the work that you do? So instead of people just doing random projects, we're doing it with a purpose."

Carlson said the district currently was leaning into more arts and entertainment planning.

Internal review is also important in strategic planning, La Plante said, as is making sure that everyone who wishes to participate on the Hilltop Campus Village boards and committees is committed and fully aware of their responsibilities.

The Hilltop Campus Village in July created an advisory board to aid in rebranding efforts over the next year. Made up of board members and stakeholders in the community, Carlson said they will make decisions on everything from renaming the district to website and social media strategies, before things are turned over to committees.

All of these efforts will go toward making the Hilltop an ideal place to live, work and play.

"When you're in the Hilltop … you know you're here," Carlson said. "That's the goal."