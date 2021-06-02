Hiring difficulties and COVID-19 will mean limited capacity, schedule at Davenport pools

Davenport announced an "alternative" summer swimming pool schedule on Wednesday, citing difficulty hiring pool staff. Davenport public pools did not open last season due to the COVID-19 pandemics.
As a result, many former lifeguards and would-be applicants have secured other jobs, and are "not looking to come work at pools," said Amanda Randerson, events, education and aquatics supervisor for the city of Davenport.
"We have been experiencing a lot of what everybody else has been experiencing," Randerson said of the hiring troubles many Quad-Cities area businesses are experiencing.
Randerson said the city increased its pay for lifeguards to $10 an hour, up from $7.50 to $8.50 an hour, which led to an initial uptick in applicants, but is still short about 30 to 36 lifeguards — roughly the number needed to keep two of the city's three pools open each day.
"We’ve been not getting the numbers we’ve previous gotten in past years for staffing, particularly in the realm of lifeguards, and so we had to make some tough decisions about opening pools," Randerson said.
As a result, the city will staff one pool a day, alternating between Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center, 2828 Eastern Ave., and Fejervary Pool, 1900 Telegraph Road.
Dohse Pool, 622 South Concord St., will not open this summer.
Annie Wittenmyer and Fejervary pools will operate on a hybrid public and lap swim scheduled from June 12 through Aug. 22.
Open swim will be offered from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at Annie Wittenmyer and from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at Fejervary.
The city's Learn to Swim program will continue to be offered Monday through Thursday simultaneously at Annie Wittenmyer and Fejervary pools.
Annie Wittenmyer and Fejervary will be limited to 325 participants, or half capacity, each to allow for social distancing and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Reduced occupancy would have limited Dohse Pool to 1,25 participants, Randerson said.
"In running at half capacity to stay within COVID guidelines, we looked at how we could do that (with the limited staffing available) while best accommodating the public, and we decided the best way to allow the most participants in was to open both of our aquatics facilities," she said.
Centennial Spray Park and the splash pads at Cork Hill, Goose Creek and Peterson parks will remain open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day, weather permitting, according to the city.
For more information, go to www.davenportiowa.com/pools.
In the Illinois Quad-Cities, staffing is not yet affecting public-pool hours, but it could become an issue later in the season at Moline’s Riverside Aquatic Center.
“We have enough concession employees, but we are short on lifeguards,” said Eric Griffith, Moline’s parks and rec director. “We have enough to open the facility, but later on this summer, when vacations start popping up, we might have to adjust our hours.
“We are still looking for a few more lifeguards.”
Staffing shortages have not impacted summer plans in Rock Island, where the schedule at Whitewater Junction is solid.
“We are fortunate to have an Aquatic Manager, Ryan Ballard, who is certified to train staff in Lifeguarding, CPR, First Aid and LGI/WSI (lifeguard instruction/water-safety instruction).
“We ‘grow’ our own staff,” said Parks Director John Gripp.