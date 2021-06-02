Hiring difficulties and COVID-19 will mean limited capacity, schedule at Davenport pools

Annie Wittenmyer and Fejervary pools will operate on a hybrid public and lap swim scheduled from June 12 through Aug. 22.

Open swim will be offered from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at Annie Wittenmyer and from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at Fejervary.

The city's Learn to Swim program will continue to be offered Monday through Thursday simultaneously at Annie Wittenmyer and Fejervary pools.

Annie Wittenmyer and Fejervary will be limited to 325 participants, or half capacity, each to allow for social distancing and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Reduced occupancy would have limited Dohse Pool to 1,25 participants, Randerson said.

"In running at half capacity to stay within COVID guidelines, we looked at how we could do that (with the limited staffing available) while best accommodating the public, and we decided the best way to allow the most participants in was to open both of our aquatics facilities," she said.

Centennial Spray Park and the splash pads at Cork Hill, Goose Creek and Peterson parks will remain open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day, weather permitting, according to the city.

For more information, go to www.davenportiowa.com/pools.