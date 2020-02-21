'His love for the Quad-Cities was inspiring': Quad-Cities poet laureate Dick Stahl dies at 80

With a twinkle in his eye and a sense of humor about life, Stahl was interested in lots of things.

He wrote 112 poems, for example, about the building of a new swimming pool and performing arts addition at Central High School. He penned an even 100 poems about the renovation of Augustana's Old Main and the building of the Gerber Center and new football stadium, Helen said.

"No one asked him to do this, he just did it," she said.

He always had small notebooks with him for jotting down ideas, but poems were written on yellow legal pads using a fountain pen with ink of various colors, Helen said.

"He could go to the airport and just sit there and listen to people talk and come up with a poem," she said. "It was amazing where he would pick up an idea."

Stahl was compelled by a desire to express himself and a love of sharing his written words with others, she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A specialty was what his former teacher Tweet calls the "occasional" poem, one written for the occasion of someone's birthday or retirement or the dedication of a building. Many poets shy away from this kind of work because writing is difficult and when the "occasion" is over, the piece doesn't have much relevance.