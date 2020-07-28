You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hispanic Chamber distributes N95 masks to Quad-City businesses
topical

Hispanic Chamber distributes N95 masks to Quad-City businesses

{{featured_button_text}}

The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will give away N95 masks, while supplies last, on Saturday to any business in the Quad-Cities.

The distribution is in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases to help Quad-City businesses abide by state guidelines and protect their staffs and customers, according to a news release.

Those interested can drive by and pick up masks from 9 to 11 a.m. at:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: First Alert Tuesday Forecast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News