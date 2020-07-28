Hispanic Chamber distributes N95 masks to Quad-City businesses

The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will give away N95 masks, while supplies last, on Saturday to any business in the Quad-Cities.
The distribution is in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases to help Quad-City businesses abide by state guidelines and protect their staffs and customers, according to a news release.
Those interested can drive by and pick up masks from 9 to 11 a.m. at:
- D'Lua Bettendorf Fusion Cuisine & Bar, 5185 18th St., Bettendorf
- Mercado on Fifth/5th Avenue and 12th Street, Moline.
