A fire that tore through the vacant Andresen House in Davenport's historic Gold Coast neighborhood in May of 2018 left nothing but rubble in its wake.
The brick tower, the open staircase, the terra cotta trim — everything was gone, obliterated. Everything except the home's stained glass windows.
These treasures of color and light survived because they had been removed years previously by an owner who worried that they might be stolen while the house was "mothballed."
When that owner moved from the Quad-Cities, he intended to take the windows with him to sell in the Chicago market. But, learning of his plans, neighborhood leaders Marion Meginnis and Jack Haberman stepped up and offered to buy them with the idea of holding them for a future owner who might use them in restoring the house, located at 726 W. 6th St.
"This was not an inexpensive purchase," said Meginnis, who also is 3rd Ward alderman. "But we wanted to keep them here (in the neighborhood) to safeguard them."
The deal included eight windows and pieces of another. You can see one of the rescued windows for yourself beginning today, Sunday, in a new exhibit at the German American Heritage Center, Davenport.
Titled "Gold Coast Glass: Works from the German Home," the display will be on the center's ground floor through Jan. 12, supported by several related programs. These include a trolley tour of four area churches and a visit to a stained glass business.
The exhibit features 10 windows, one mirror and photos of glass windows in a home on Ripley Street known as "the castle" because of its crenelated roof line.
The windows, the homes they came from and the people who paid for their creation all speak to the history of the area, a bluffline neighborhood bounded by 5th to 9th streets and Ripley to Vine streets. It was here that many middle and upper-income German families made their homes in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Here are some of the stories.
Frahm windows. The exhibit includes six windows that are high-quality reproductions of windows that had been removed from the Henry Frahm home at 321 W. 6th St. They were removed for the same reason the Andresen's were — because an owner feared that they would be stolen before the house could be restored. That already had happened to two arched windows, one from over the front door and the other from the library.
When Terry Genz and a partner purchased the home in 1990, the owner explained he had sold the windows, but gave them colored photos of what they looked like.
Armed with this information, Genz hired the former Landin's Lamp in Moline to recreate the windows. "They did excellent work and were very excited to do it," Genz said of Landin's.
One reason the reproductions are so good is that Landin's had on hand a quantity of antique Chicago art glass, and they used this in the restoration, Genz said. So while the new windows are reproductions, they incorporate old glass.
About 15 years after the reproductions were made and installed, the former owner contacted Genz to say that he had not sold the windows as he said previously, and that he would sell them back.
Genz took him up on the offer which included two extra windows that he had not had reproduced because the special technique used to create them would have been cost-prohibitive.
Genz put the original windows back, but he and his husband Michael Tollenaer don't want to part with the reproductions. "We're not exactly sure," Genz said when asked what he is going to do with them. "We've had offers to purchase, but it still feels like giving away part of the house."
The Frahm family was involved in brewing; their brewery was the largest in the city at the time.
You have free articles remaining.
Zoller window: This colored glass window was in a building at 902 Gaines St. that is described as a former saloon with upstairs apartments, known as the Zoller building, Meginnis said.
The opening for the window is now bricked-in, and a man who lived there gave the window — severely damaged with broken cames and glass — to Meginnis and Haberman, who paid to have it restored. It is 42 inches square and likely dates to around 1909, she said.
German Free School windows: Two etched plate glass windows bear names of two benefactors of German schools, Matthias Frahm and Ezekiel Steinhilber. The Steinhilber gift was made by Ezekiel's daughter, Louise Steinhilber Krause, in his memory.
Several German schools were built in Davenport through the years, beginning in 1853, but the school these windows came from was constructed at Washington Square, where the Scott County Y is now, Dave Cordes, a Gold Coast neighborhood historian, said.
Free schools were created by “free thinking” Germans in order to educate their children in the German language, according to research by the German American Heritage Center. Their subject focus changed with the times.
Castle windows: The "castle home" was built in 1907 by Davenport banker Henry C. Struck as an anniversary gift for his wife, Johanna, who missed the castles on Germany's Rhine River.
Located at 615 Ripley St., it contains two sets of hand-painted windows depicting landscapes. One in the parlor shows a castle on a river with mountains in the background, while one on the staircase landing is of a river flowing from one window to another with rocks and trees.
The castle home is owned by Steve and Sara Bartholomew who have lived there 20 years this December.
Foxy mirror: A large mirror with the face of a fox projecting from the frame is from the home of Adam and Alyssa Kuehl, the August Warnebold house at 712 W. 8th St.
Warnebold was in the milling business.
More on the Andressen windows. The 27-inch by 37-inch window in the exhibit is the only one from the home still in the quad-Cities.
After the home burned and the city leveled the site, Meginnis and Haberman got a call from a man in Pennsylvania who had seen pictures of the windows on the website of the Gateway Redevelopment Group, a nonprofit the couple established to try to rescue abandoned homes in their neighborhood.
The man wanted to buy the windows, so the couple sent out an email blast to the neighborhood asking if anyone else had an interest. "Nobody expressed an interest, so he bought them for what we paid for them," Meginnis said. "He also made a donation to the Jipp (a former grocery store on Gaines Street rescued by Gateway and repurposed as an architectural salvage shop) and let us keep one, the window that is in the exhibit.
"His plan is to put them in his house, and there was absolutely nothing to be done with them (here) after the house was gone," she said.
Although the fire that destroyed the home was deemed "suspicious," no cause was found.
Andresen was a businessman who established a window blind manufacturing company and a fire insurance company. In 1869, founded the German Savings Bank that became one of the strongest financial institutions in the state.