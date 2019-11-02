+24 Suspicious fire destroys historic Davenport house Residents of Davenport's Gold Coast neighborhood are mourning the loss of one of the area's …

Programs relating to stained glass exhibit Nov. 10: 1-3 p.m., trolley tour visiting area churches to learn about their stained glass. Churches include Holy Family Catholic Church and First Presbyterian Church, both in Davenport, and Trinity Anglican Church and Church of Peace United Church of Christ, both in Rock Island. The cost is $25 ($20 for members). Pre-registration and payment is required. Nov. 17: 2 p.m., program titled "The Making and Preservation of Stained Glass Windows, by Glass Heritage, Davenport. The program is included with general admission. Dec. 21: Tour of glass studio; details to follow. To register, call 563-322-8844.

Types of glass Whether to tell a story, teach a lesson, commemorate a loved one, or simply add beauty to the environment, stained glass serves many different purposes. Colored glass can be made in several ways. Setting colored glass into frames: A silica source, usually sand; a metallic oxide, used for color; and a chemical compound, to stick the color to the melting sand, are all heated together. After the mixture has hardened, this glass can be cut into any shape and set into frames of wood or lead. Paint: Another technique has the artisan paint the glass after it has been installed in the frame. This helps to control the amount of light that comes through the painted glass. The Germans call this technique Glasmalerei. With the use of a kiln, techniques were developed to fuse the paint to the glass with heat. Silver compounds were added to the metallic compounds to produce many different, vibrant colors. In factories today: Stained glass is commonly made by rolling out molten glass like a pie dough into flat sheets. These types of windows were first produced around 1830. This commercial technique is the most commonly used today. Cylinder and crown methods: These are both hand-made by blowing the glass. In the cylinder style process, the glass is heated and blown into a cylindrical shape until it is the desired size, and then it is flattened and colored. In the crown method, glass is formed by blowing a bubble into the molten glass. The glass is then spun in a circle until it flattens out from the force of gravity, and is cut into pieces.

Popularity of stained glass ebbs, flows The popularity of stained glass has ebbed and flowed through the years. Here is a quick look at its history, as compiled by the German American Heritage Center. Gothic Stained Glass: The Gothic period began around the 12th century and lasted to the 14th century. During this period, the Church was the most prolific patron of art and architecture. Stained glass was one of the most important forms of painting. Windows were used to bring light and color into churches and were considered a very important aspect of the building. Renaissance Stained Glass: From 14th to the 16th century, scenes became increasingly complex and began to appear in secular buildings such as town halls and homes. Falling From Favor: Following the Renaissance, stained glass fell out of fashion. Protestants did not support elaborate art and decoration in their worship. During the Thirty Years War many castles and palaces were razed and with them disappeared the glass workshops. In England, the Parliament ordered Catholic imagery like the Virgin Mary and the Holy Trinity destroyed. This led to the destruction of many stained glass windows and stained glass making became a lost art. Revival: Stained glass returned to popularity in the 19th century with the Gothic Revival. The lost art of stained glass production was found again. In German speaking territories, stained glass returned to popularity with the reign of Ludwig I of Bavaria who supported a revival of craft arts. Wealthy homeowners now bought patterns and landscapes in stained glass for their own enjoyment. This was especially true in the United States where stained glass windows became a status symbol. Studios flourished in Chicago, Boston, and New York City. Art Nouveau: Art Nouveau is a movement whose primary characteristic is a sinuous line. At the 1862 World Exhibition in London, Japan participated for the first time and exposed the western world to Japonese art. Siegfried Bing had a Salon de l’Art Nouveau in Paris. He was a major figure in decorative art history, and “Art Nouveau” takes its name from his salon. Glass Post WWII: After the war in Europe, some glass was restored, while other churches installed modern glass, much of which was abstract or non-representational. A new generation of stained glass artists was born. American Innovators: • John La Farge, the father of the American mural movement, was also known as the inventor of opalescent stained glass window. • Louis Comfort Tiffany was a master of the decorative arts, most known for his work in stained glass windows and lamps. He developed a unique technique where he edged each piece of cut glass in copper foil, allowing him to achieve a greater level of detail than was possible before. • Frank Lloyd Wright was an American architect known for creating and decorating almost every inch of the houses he built, including with windows. Wright used zinc cames rather than the traditional lead in many of his windows, which featured various small, geometric stained features.