The historic and long-suffering Pleyel double-grand piano is making its debut today in a public recital in Bettendorf.
One of only six known to exist in the world, restoring the Pleyel has been a nearly decade-long labor of love by members of the Federated Teachers Association of the Quad-Cities. Volunteers from the group bought the piano last year from the estate of an individual who passed away. They raised about $20,000 to have it returned to playing condition.
The public is invited to a recital Saturday, featuring the restored double grand.
The recital begins at 7:30 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Boulevard, Bettendorf. A reception will follow the performance, which is to include pieces by Bach, Mozart, Chopin, Debussy and others. Local and regional pianists will play the 115-year-old showpiece.
The Pleyel was purchased in 1949 by Joe and Thea LeClair of Bettendorf, who lived in Paris during Joe LeClair's military service — before he went to work at the Rock Island Arsenal.
The couple bequeathed the Pleyel to Butterworth Center in Moline, and volunteers there passed it along to the River Music Experience. But the piano took up considerable space and was virtually unplayable, because it quickly fell out of tune.
Members of Federated Music Teachers have been devoted to its repair for more than eight years.