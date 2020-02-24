Historic homes have been saved with the help of these tax credits. A state bill would end them.

The Lambrite-Iles-Petersen House was near death. For years the local historic landmark at 510 W. 6th St. in Davenport was boarded up and badly dilapidated, deemed unfit for occupancy.
It was rescued by Richard and Linda Stone, who bought the Italian villa-style residence in 2015 and launched into a comprehensive restoration. The 164-year-old home got a new roof, walls, windows, porches, ceilings, bathrooms, utilities, flooring and a foundation.
“I don’t think we would have done the project without the tax credits,” Richard said.
He’s referring to the Iowa State Historic Preservation Tax Credits, a $45 million program that helps spur the rehabilitation of historic structures and the revitalization of surrounding neighborhoods.
The restoration of the Lambrite-Iles-Petersen House qualifies the Stones for well over $100,000 worth of credits, a fraction of their total investment. SHPT credits equal 25% of qualified project expenditures.
But a single sentence of a bill under consideration in the Iowa legislature could jeopardize credits for homeowners like the Stones. The bill, HSB 670, proposed by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), would disqualify owner-occupant homes from the tax credit program.
Since 2007, dozens of local homeowners have benefited from the credit, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars and spurring millions worth of investment in aging neighborhoods like Davenport’s Gold Coast and East Village.
But the state is concerned with maximizing its bang for its buck. Some evidence shows that commercial historic preservation projects generate more economic impact. The credits used by residential projects are comparatively meager in value, which the IEDA interprets as evidence these "home improvements" would likely have occurred with or without the SHPTC program.
As the program's popularity grows, its resources remain fixed. Interest from projects small and large is outstripping available funds, squeezing administrators to optimize limited resources.
Still, critics of the IEDA bill say rehabilitated owner-occupied homes are either undervalued or impossible to properly measure with traditional market analysis. They believe they’re defending the little guy—everyday homeowners who are dumping gobs of their own money into passion projects unlikely to ever break even. For local champions of historic preservation, the threat to the owner-occupant home credits is another blow to places that most need the boost.
“Availability of these credits for homeowners has been critically important to revitalization of neighborhoods like the Hamburg Historic District and the East Village,” said Ward 3 Alderwoman Marion Meginnis. “It has literally saved homes in the Gold Coast that might have not survived.”
The program
Some 35 states have historic tax credits designed to spur investments in historic structures. Founded in 2000, Iowa’s Historic Preservation Tax Credit program has been modified numerous times over the last 20 years. It’s currently capped at $45 million annually, of which 5% — $2.25 million — is reserved for “small projects” with qualified expenditures under $750,000.
State credits exist alongside federal credits. But federal credits are limited to income-producing properties, thereby excluding homeowner-occupied residences.
Iowa’s program is administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority with help from the State Historic Preservation Office at the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. It involves a mandatory six-step process that starts with an evaluation of the property and ends with an agency reviewing the rehabilitation work. To be eligible for credits, a building must be designated historic by a qualified group and the rehabilitation must be “substantial.”
Between 2015 and 2019, 181 projects worth $959.3 million were approved through the final part of the process, according to a December study from the Iowa Department of Revenue.
The projects can be broken into five categories: residential, residential rental, commercial, mixed use and non-commercial. Mixed-use projects accounted for 50.5% of the total project funding, the highest among project types. The lowest came from residential projects, about 4.9% of total project funding, or $51 million.
Between 2001 and 2019, Scott County had the second-highest total number of projects, behind only Polk County, as well as the second-highest total tax credit award per capita, behind only Dubuque County.
The IDR report singled out Muscatine as part of a case study. The results of residential rehabilitation were “mixed and inconclusive.” The two rehabilitation projects completed in Muscatine between 2012 and 2018 were both small projects involving residential houses, totaling $780,000 in costs and about $108,000 in credits awarded. Over those six years, median assessed values for both the rehabilitated residences and similar neighborhood properties declined. But the decreases in the rehabilitated properties were smaller than those in the neighborhood properties. Moreover, “without the rehabilitation projects supported by the credits, the values of focus properties could drop even more,” the study said.
In an email, Nichole Hansen, community investments team leader at the IEDA, cited the IDR study as a rationale for the bill eliminating owner-occupant residences from the tax credit program.
“IEDA evaluated both the community and economic impacts prior to making this decision,” Hansen said. “A recent study completed by Iowa Department of Revenue showed that commercial projects were found to improve property valuations in surrounding areas.”
Commercial projects also galvanize investment. According to the study, residential projects had a lower ratio of private funds to preservation tax credits than projects that were commercial, mixed-use and non-commercial projects. Only residential-rental projects had a lower ratio.
Still, the report found that small projects generate more private investment than large projects. Every dollar of historic preservation credits toward large projects was matched by $2.63 in private funds, lower than the $3.73 matched by private funds in small projects.
Residential projects also were found to increase residential and low-income residential space, whereas commercial projects didn't change residential space and actually decreased low-income residential space.
One challenge for state agencies administering the SHPTC program is under-investment. Just as obtaining credits is arduous for applicants, reviewing applications and administering the program is considered by many experts to be labor-intensive. According to Hansen, at the IEDA, large project applications total more than 200% of available credits. Interest in credits for small projects is swelling, too.
“The Historic Preservation Program is currently oversaturated with projects requesting credits,” Hansen said. “For the last three years, small projects have been delayed for up to six months due to the availability of credits. IEDA must look to solutions that will help manage demand since the program’s allocation has not increased.”
The pushback
The bill would not affect all private residences: income-generating residences, such as rental properties, would still be eligible.
“The intent of the change is not to eliminate eligibility for all single-family residences,” Hansen said. “The bill would still allow for investor-initiated projects and/or ‘flip’ houses.”
But for historic preservation champions and homeowners who have invested in their neighborhoods community through the SHPT credits, the IEDA bill sends the wrong message.
“Some people would argue an owner-occupied residence is more important in determining the health and vitality of a neighborhood,” said Rebecca Lawin McCarley, an architectural historian and historic preservation consultant in Cedar Rapids. “When you have an owner living in a neighborhood, they are invested in the neighborhood. Not only does that encourage the investment in a neighborhood, but it also helps cut down crime.”
Local champions also point to the impact of investment dollars. Between 2007 and 2015, Meginnis estimated that $513,431 worth of state historic tax credits were approved across 18 properties in Davenport's Hamburg Historic District. That means some $2.1 million was invested by owners in rehabilitating historic properties.
“Local homeowners hire local contractors who, in term, typically would spend the dollars earned in the community where they live,” Meginnis said. “And the tax credit that comes back to homeowners also goes back into the local economy. That’s not always the case with large developers, although it certainly can be.”
And though the bill hasn’t made it far in the Iowa legislature, movement could come quickly. Despite the “first funnel” that killed many bills, HSB 670 was proposed in the House Ways and Means Committee, which made it funnel-proof.
As put by McCarley: “It’s very much still alive.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.