Historic homes have been saved with the help of these tax credits. A state bill would end them.

“The Historic Preservation Program is currently oversaturated with projects requesting credits,” Hansen said. “For the last three years, small projects have been delayed for up to six months due to the availability of credits. IEDA must look to solutions that will help manage demand since the program’s allocation has not increased.”

The pushback

The bill would not affect all private residences: income-generating residences, such as rental properties, would still be eligible.

“The intent of the change is not to eliminate eligibility for all single-family residences,” Hansen said. “The bill would still allow for investor-initiated projects and/or ‘flip’ houses.”

But for historic preservation champions and homeowners who have invested in their neighborhoods community through the SHPT credits, the IEDA bill sends the wrong message.

“Some people would argue an owner-occupied residence is more important in determining the health and vitality of a neighborhood,” said Rebecca Lawin McCarley, an architectural historian and historic preservation consultant in Cedar Rapids. “When you have an owner living in a neighborhood, they are invested in the neighborhood. Not only does that encourage the investment in a neighborhood, but it also helps cut down crime.”