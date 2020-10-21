Historic 'Whistle Stop' house in Davenport burns down

Also lost in the fire was architectural salvage being stored in the house valued at $5,000 to $10,000, Meginnis said. This included pocket doors, French doors, built-in cabinets, trim and flooring.

"Harvesting" old homes and selling the salvage at the Architectural Rescue Shop, 732 Gaines St., is a primary way the group funds itself and paid for the work that had been done on the house that burned.

Because of the dangerous nature of the site, the remains of the home were demolished Wednesday afternoon by the city on an emergency basis. The cost was about $9,000, which will be assessed as a lien on the property that the nonprofit group will pay, Meginnis said.

There was no insurance on either the house or the salvage.

"It is almost impossible to get insurance for vacant buildings," Meginnis said.

To help with these costs, a GoFundMe page has been established on behalf of the Gateway Redevelopment Group.

The call for the fire came in at 4:10 a.m., with the Davenport Fire Department responding with one district chief, three engine companies and two truck companies, according to a news release from the department.