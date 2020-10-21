 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historic 'Whistle Stop' house in Davenport burns down
breaking topical

Historic 'Whistle Stop' house in Davenport burns down

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

No cause has been determined for a fire early Wednesday that destroyed a circa 1888 vacant house in Davenport's historic Gold Coast neighborhood, but it could have been started — either accidentally or intentionally — by people who have been hanging out at the structure and occasionally breaking in.

"We had had an issue, which we tried to address, of people sleeping on the open back porch," said Marion Meginnis, Davenport's 3rd Ward alderman and a founder of a nonprofit group that owned the building. "It was an ongoing situation."

Although the house at 716 W. 5th St. has been vacant for more than 25 years, the all-volunteer Gateway Redevelopment Group was slowly trying to restore it and had spent about $50,000, Meginnis said. This included a new roof, reconstruction of the rear area that was failing, professional removal of asbestos siding and repairs to the second-floor porches.

The group's mission is to save abandoned homes in their historic district, and members felt this house was important because it was highly visible on 5th Street — one of the city's remaining brick streets — and letting it be demolished would leave a big gap in the streetscape, ripping the architectural fabric.

Also lost in the fire was architectural salvage being stored in the house valued at $5,000 to $10,000, Meginnis said. This included pocket doors, French doors, built-in cabinets, trim and flooring. 

"Harvesting" old homes and selling the salvage at the Architectural Rescue Shop, 732 Gaines St., is a primary way the group funds itself and paid for the work that had been done on the house that burned.

Because of the dangerous nature of the site, the remains of the home were demolished Wednesday afternoon by the city on an emergency basis. The cost was about $9,000, which will be assessed as a lien on the property that the nonprofit group will pay, Meginnis said.

There was no insurance on either the house or the salvage.

"It is almost impossible to get insurance for vacant buildings," Meginnis said.

To help with these costs, a GoFundMe page has been established on behalf of the Gateway Redevelopment Group.

The call for the fire came in at 4:10 a.m., with the Davenport Fire Department responding with one district chief, three engine companies and two truck companies, according to a news release from the department.

"When crews arrived on the scene ... they found heavy fire conditions from the north end (back) of the exterior and on both floors. Crews began an aggressive exterior attack. ... Shortly after crews arrived, the building collapsed, due to the fire conditions," the release said.

MidAmerican Energy assisted crews with securing utilities. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to a house next door to the east, although some of its vinyl siding melted.

The historic house had been dubbed the "Whistle Stop" by Gateway volunteers because whenever a train blew its whistle while traveling the nearby railroad tracks, volunteers working inside had to stop what they were doing because they couldn't hear.

Jack Haberman — Meginnis' husband, a founder of Gateway and leader of most architectural salvage efforts — said there's nothing to be done about the loss but to "move on."

"You've got to move on," he said.

Architectural Rescue Shop

Money to support the Gateway Redevelopment Group comes from members and from proceeds of sales at the Architectural Rescue Shop, 732 Gaines St.

The salvage store is housed in one of the group's first projects, the former Christian Jipp home and grocery store at 8th and Gaines streets.

The store averages about $20,000 per year, Jack Haberman, who runs the shop, said.

Because of COVID-19, the store has been open by appointment-only since March. If someone calls, Haberman opens the shop, then leaves. Customers shop on their own and if they find something they like, they leave payment in an envelope on the honor system.

Even though business has been down, sales have generated about $10,000 so far this year, Haberman said.

'Whistle Stop' background

The home at 716 W, 5th was slated for demolition by the city when the all-volunteer, nonprofit Gateway Redevelopment Group bought it from Scott County for $1 in 2017 and began stabilization and weatherization with the goal of "mothballing" it for future redevelopment.

About $50,000 had been spent by the time it was destroyed by fire on Wednesday.

Work had included a new roof, removal of a second floor addition in back that was beyond saving and replacement of the first floor porch roof. In addition, asbestos shingle siding was removed to reveal the original clapboard siding, and electrical service was restored.

Redevelopment group members did not think "moth-balling" the home would cost so much when they started, but once they got into it, they found conditions to be much worse than expected, Jack Haberman, a founder of the group, said.

Why save such a rotted building?

The group wants to save the historic fabric of the neighborhood. Each house that falls is another hole or tear in the fabric, and there have been many holes through the years.

When the Gold Coast area first was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983, it had more than 350 contributing structures. Today that number is less than 280, meaning almost 20 percent has been lost, Marion Meginnis, Davenport's 3rd Ward alderman and a founder of the Gateway group, said.

A contributing structure is one that, although not individually significant in terms of its architecture or who lived there, is from the time period and therefore contributes.

The home also fronted 5th Street, which is the southern boundary of the historic district, and it was one of only four that remained in what was once a six-building block. The more structures on a boundary and within a block that fall, the more likely continued erosion becomes, Haberman said.

The historic district is generally described as that area "5th to Nine and Ripley to Vine."

By "moth-balling" the home, the Gateway group kept alive the possibility that the house could have another use some day, possibly commercial.

Group members had dubbed the home "the Whistle Stop" because whenever a train blew its whistle while traveling the nearby railroad tracks, volunteers working inside had to stop what they are doing because they couldn't hear.

The home was built around 1888 and was known as the George Krabbenhoeft house for its first recorded owner. It originally was much smaller, but was added onto through the years.

Krabbenhoeft was a first generation German immigrant; his father had arrived in Davenport in 1847.

George, his brother and a third partner formed the Davenport Cigar Box Co. that continued for almost 40 years. George died in 1894 at the age of 37 from an infection.

0
0
0
7
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News