Historic 'Whistle Stop' house in Davenport burns to ground

A historic house on Davenport’s West 5th Street in the Gold Coast that the nonprofit Gateway Redevelopment Group had been slowly working to restore burned to the ground this morning, along with a lot of architectural salvage inside.
Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward Alderman and a founder of the group, said the house and its contents were a "total loss."
Although the home at 716 W. 5th St. had been vacant for many years and was severely dilapidated, members of the group that are dedicated to saving abandoned homes in their historic district neighborhood felt it was important to save because demolishing it would leave a big gap in the streetscape, ripping the architectural fabric.
Three years ago the group used about $30,000 of its funds to have a new roof installed and do other structural work to keep it standing and to keep rain out.
Meginnis said she hadn't yet talked with fire officials about a possible cause, but "we had had problems with people who had been staying there," so it is possible one of those persons started the fire, either on purpose or accidentally.
The house was locked up and boarded, but people often were sitting on the back porch or getting inside, and Meginnis said she and her husband, Jack Haberman, were frequently calling police to get the people to move along.
Meginnis said she and Haberman got a call about 6 a.m. today from a neighbor about the fire and by the time they got there, flames were still visible but the house's roof had already collapsed and it was "gone."
Overlooking one of the city's remaining brick streets, the house had been dubbed the "Whistle Stop" by volunteers with Gateway group because whenever a train blew its whistle while traveling the nearby railroad tracks, volunteers working inside had to stop what they were doing because they couldn't hear.
It was known as the George Krabbenhoeft house.
