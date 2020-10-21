Historic 'Whistle Stop' in Davenport burns to ground

A historic house on Davenport’s West 5th Street in the Gold Coast that the nonprofit Gateway Redevelopment Group had been slowly working to restore burned to the ground this morning, along with a lot of architectural salvage inside.

Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward Alderman and a founder of the group, said the house and its contents were a "total loss."

Although the home at 716 W. 5th St. had been vacant for many years and was severely dilapidated, members of the group that are dedicated to saving abandoned homes in their historic district neighborhood felt it was important to save because demolishing it would leave a big gap in the streetscape, ripping the architectural fabric.

Three years ago the group used about $30,000 of its funds to have a new roof installed and do other structural work to keep it standing and to keep rain out.

Meginnis said she hadn't yet talked with fire officials about a possible cause, but "we had had problems with people who had been staying there," so it is possible one of those persons started the fire, either on purpose or accidentally.