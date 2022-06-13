'History dies every day:' Quad Cities Pride in Memory compiles interviews, artifacts to preserve QC LGBTQ+ history

A button from Mary's on 2nd. Pins from past "We Care" events, hosted by the AIDS Project Quad Cities. A cookbook titled "QC Pride Cooks!"

These items mark the history of the Quad-Cities LGBTQ+ community, and they're among the items Quad Cities Pride in Memory has collected in their quest to preserve this underrepresented history.

With these and interviews from those who grew up in the area, Kathy Bowman and other members of the initiative are slowly bringing together a narrative of the past, and they're nowhere near done.

"I hesitate to make any blanket statements except I would say that the Quad-Cities has an amazing history of acceptance of diversity," Bowman said.

After a year-and-a-half of work, Quad Cities Pride in Memory has conducted 20 interviews — complete with audio, video and transcripts — and collected artifacts dating back 60 years.

The Putnam Museum and Science Center will eventually house and display the artifacts. Putnam Curator of History and Anthropology Christina Kastell said the museum had been working since around 2012 to add to its own LGBTQ+ history collection, so partnering with Quad Cities Pride in Memory was a "no-brainer."

Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities pastor Rich Hendricks, who helped start Quad Cities Pride in Memory with Bowman, said the group is trying to reach people whose families were members of the LGBTQ+ community for artifacts, as they may not even know what they have stashed away.

"They may have always known that grandma was gay, but nobody talked about it. And there may be letters, memorabilia, whatever, that could be uncovered, even from the folks that are that have already gone," Hendricks said. "And then the ones like I say that are, like myself, getting up there in age. We need to make sure to capture their stories."

Quad Cities Pride in Memory is also working with Augustana College to conduct formal interviews, to get an oral history of the QC LGBTQ+ community. Hendricks has already recorded his own interview, and said he expects he may need to conduct new ones in the future as the history evolves.

Once funding is obtained, the materials will be used to create a documentary with Fourth Wall Films. Organizers will also hold panels and other events to help educate people on what they've found.

"Once you start going, different people chime in with what they know, and it really becomes a community effort," Hendricks said. "And that's what we want. We want people's stories to be told."

Many of the people who experienced the most formative times for the LGBTQ+ community are getting older, Bowman said, which is why it's so important to find and interview them now. Clayton Peterson, who was a leader in the Quad-Cities LGBTQ+ community for decades and helped create Quad Cities Pride in Memory, had his oral history taken down before he died in November.

The initiative also aims to show younger members of the LGBTQ+ community how those like them have triumphed through the hardest of struggles through the years, empowering them to move forward in the fight for acceptance and freedom.

"Then they can see that progress can be made even though it may seem hopeless, and hopefully that will encourage young people to continue to fight for equal rights…" Hetrick said. "Hopefully it will enlighten them a little bit."

Like their search for items relating to the region's LGBTQ+ history, Kastell said the Putnam has also worked hard to compile artifacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. She wasn't able to find anything in the museum's archives connected to the Spanish Flu, a huge part of history that they cannot show.

With the museum and Quad Cities Pride in Memory working together, they're making sure more essential history won't be lost to time.

"History dies every day," Kastell said. "We should be, as a community, taking more pride in our history and making sure that it's preserved."

