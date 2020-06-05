'History in the making': Peaceful demonstration for racial justice draws more than 100 to Moline

McDowell recognized that change would not come overnight.

“But we have to do something,” she said. Screw “your Instagram post; you have to actually do something.”

She called for help.

As other demonstrators had stated, she said, “You are not an ally until you actually do something. Help me,” she said.

“I’m going to graduate next year with a mechanical engineering degree,” she said. “But when I walk outside my door, guess what? I’m still black. … They don’t care that I’m an engineer. They don’t care that I’m going to try and change the world and do more for all of us. They see my color, and that’s all they want to” see.

Speakers called on people to listen.

Caleb McCabe, of Davenport, addressed the white people in the crowd. “When a person of color tells you something is wrong, open your ears and listen,” he said. “It is our time to listen. … Open your ears. Open your minds before your mouth.”

Diagne told the crowd that “the system” everyone speaks of is not broken; it is doing what it was designed to do. Now, it is time to start a conversation, listen to one another, and acknowledge problems, he said.