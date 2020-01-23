History of harm: Aperion fined $367K in 2019 just in Illinois

"If you look at some of the recent acquisitions, those were in financial distress," Frankel said. "We work to turn those places around rather than have them close."

The East Moline Aperion facility was fined $75,000 in Jan. 2018 for the escape of a resident and the strangulation death of another. When asked about those two incidences, Frankel said measures have been put in place to prevent accidents like those from happening again.

"I will say in those two cases, we have taken measures to correct the issues at that time," he said. "It was an unfortunate accident that occurred at that facility. Since that time, things have been much better at that facility."

Frankel said Hope Creek staff, residents and their families should not be concerned about the transition to Aperion.

"I believe we have a very well-trained and excellent staff," he said. "The majority of Hope Creek staff will stay the same. We do not walk into a facility and clean house and start changing things. We maintain continuity of care for residents. Things will gradually change, but the goal is to have the majority of the staff stay."

In case there are issues, Frankel said there will be a hotline number for family members and residents to call with concerns.