What began as casual Wednesday night runs in 1983 just kept on going.

A group of friends decided 40 years ago they would get together once a week to train for the Quad-City Times Bix 7, said Paula Winter, 66, who ran her first QCTimes Bix 7 that year.

"After we all did the Bix, we thought, 'It's fun to do these training runs together,'" Winter said. "So we kept doing it. We'd gather on Wednesday nights; eat, drink, and solve the world's problems."

Regardless the weather, a group of Quad-Cities runners have continued to meet weekly on Wednesdays. And this week, runners of all ages are celebrating four decades of weekly runs. Some are coming from as far as Arizona for the runners' reunion.

Anyone who ran with the groups is invited to a cookout Wednesday, beginning with a group photo at 5:45 p.m., at Runner's Park, 742 15th Ave., East Moline.

The group typically meets in a parking lot of a local bar or restaurant, runs several miles, and comes back for a hot meal or a "cold one."

"A glass of water or a cold beer always tastes better after six miles," said Neil Scully, 72, one of the veteran members of the group.

At the start, now-closed Bishop's Buffet in downtown Davenport would put out cups of water for the group, and a homeowner in McLellan Heights neighborhood would bring out a hose near the turnaround point.

Theirs was among several groups training informally together in the 1980s for the seven-mile road race.

Eventually, race officials designated a time and closed a route to do weekly runs, leading up to the race. The Iowa American Water Bix@6 training runs have become popular opportunities for runners to get reacquainted with the course.

When the less-official training runs concluded, Scully often would take some time to note specific runners' accomplishments — a first-place time in a weekend's race or a major personal record.

It fired him up, too — to keep setting new goals for himself. He said he dropped almost 10 minutes from his 10k time and credited those Wednesday night training runs.

"Seven miles goes by so fast when you're running with other people," Scully said.

Though some in the earliest group of training partners left the Quad-Cities, got busy with work and/or raising families, someone always took up organizing the weekly runs.

Even during the height of the pandemic, runners held Zoom meetings to get together, discussing treadmill times, outdoor running, or just life in general.

Now, Becki Woodard and another runner coordinate the location of each weekly run. She calls the venue — popular locations include Mac's Tavern in Davenport and Benny's Pizza in Milan, where runners can take on a hillier course. The group has outlasted several pub favorites since the 1980s.

And anytime the route includes the Interstate 74 bridge path, more people attend, she said.

Through the years, they've celebrated Christmas, St. Patrick's Day, Halloween, Valentine's Day and more. When the 90th birthday of Mabel Velge, known as "Grande Dame" of the Cornbelt Running Club, landed on a Wednesday, more than 100 pub runners came to what was then Moe's Burgers in Rock Island to celebrate.

Cornbelt Running Club President Paul Schmidt said the running group was "part of the fabric that holds the running community together."

From runners in their 80s, to 10 or 11 years old, "it's multi-generational," Schmidt said. "It brings everybody together — runner, walker, any speed of runner, everyone."

Many runners in the group found lifelong friends — and even spouses — during the weekly night runs.

Paula Winter and her husband, Michael Winter, first met in the 1990s at a Bix@6 training run. They struck up a conversation about a photo of Michael in the Quad-City Times. Michael was getting a drink of water and the caption was along the lines of "not winter-like weather," Paula Winter said.

"I told him I saw his picture in the paper, and that's how we met," she said.

And, their first date was a movie with iconic running dialogue — Forrest Gump.

Since then, they've qualified and run the six major city marathons together. Some of their closest friends they made through weekly runs now travel together, go to events together and race together, especially the QCTimes Bix 7.

"I never imagined when I first did it I would be running it 41 years later," Paula Winter said. "Bix is my Christmas. It just always is so much fun to do it. I was a nurse for Genesis, and I would do anything to have the Saturday for Bix off. I would say, 'I’ll take Christmas Day if you take Bix.' "

