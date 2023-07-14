All that's left of the old I-74 bridge is two steel towers and some concrete foundation.

Demolition crews this week removed the last of the steel sections of the twin spans. The two remaining westbound towers and their suspension cables are to fall to explosives later this summer or in early fall, Iowa Department of Transportation officials said.

Small sections of the old approaches to the bridge at the Moline and Bettendorf riverfronts soon will be gone too.

Demolition is on schedule and on budget, said DOT construction engineer Ahmad M. Afifeh.

Helm Civil holds the $23 million demolition contract and on June 18 drew hundreds of spectators to the riverfronts to watch the two eastbound bridge towers explode into the water.

It is likely Helm will use explosives on some of the concrete foundation piers too, Afifeh has said. One of the piers that is built into the riverbed is being spared. Called "Pier K" and located near the Moline riverfront, it will remain in the river to avoid disturbing a colony of endangered mussels that is located there.

The upstream span — westbound into Iowa — was completed as a toll bridge in 1935. Its twin eastbound span was finished in 1959, paid for with toll money. The tolls were removed from the crossings in 1970.

In 1975, the twin spans merged with Interstate 74.

Photos: Controlled explosives demolition of the suspension cables and towers of the old I-74 bridge early Sunday morning.