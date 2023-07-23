A one-of-a-kind columnist is getting a one-of-a-kind celebration in his name, and the public is invited. Bill Wundram, the beloved and prolific writer for the Quad-City Times, died on Valentine's Day at the age of 98. His family and friends are hosting a celebration of his life from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 — the day after the Quad-City Times Bix 7. Held at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport, video clips of Bill will be playing on the Jumbotron as well as on TVs in the ballpark's banquet hall. No speakers are planned, but the family will greet visitors. The amusement rides will be made available during the circus-lover's tribute, free of charge. Organizers advise guests to dress comfortably.