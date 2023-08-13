On the night of Dec. 2, 1943, the heroic actions of U.S. Naval Ensign Kopl Vesole aboard a bombed, burning and sinking ship in the harbor of Bari, Italy, saved the lives of perhaps a dozen men, maybe more.

Bleeding extensively from the German bombs that tore into his shoulder and rendered his right arm useless, dangling at his side, Vesole, a graduate of Davenport High School and the University of Iowa College of Law, “valiantly remained in action, calmly proceeding from gun to gun, directing his crew and giving aid and encouragement to the injured,” according to a Naval citation.

Vesole died several days later, and his body eventually was returned to Rock Island for burial in Hebrew Cemetery. On Sunday, Aug. 20, Congregation Beth Israel at the Tri-City Jewish Center will honor Vesole and seven others when it presents a public walk of the cemetery with actors stationed at each of the featured gravesites, portraying the deceased.

The event will be 1-3 p.m. at the cemetery, 2715 30th St., behind what is now the Two Rivers YMCA and Watts-Midtown Branch of the Rock Island Public Library. Admission is $5; children 12 and under will be admitted free. Guides will take the public through the cemetery in small groups.

In addition to learning about the lives of eight members of the Quad-City Jewish community who, through their contributions enhanced the lives of people locally and around the world, the public will learn about strong neighborhood opposition to siting the cemetery in Rock Island in 1919 and to the deeply symbolic rituals of Jewish burials.

Vesole was born in Poland, emigrating to the United States with his parents when he was seven.

Shortly after he married and began practicing law, he joined military service and was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He was assigned command of a Liberty ship, a cargo vessel made by the United States during World War II to move troops and supplies.

An article in the Davenport Democrat and Leader on March 13, 1944, described the night Vesole’s ship was bombed, quoting several of the 18 survivors of the 28-man crew.

After three strikes down the middle of the ship, Vesole “came reeling up to the forward gun with his clothes blown off and his right shoulder bleeding,” Seaman Walter Ainsworth, of Kansas City, said in a Navy news release. “His right arm was dangling at his side, useless. The first thing he asked was whether anyone on the gun had been hurt.”

The crew was warned that an ammunition ship, burning nearby, would "go up" any minute.

“Vesole went below (deck) to haul up the wounded,” Ainsworth said. “(He) wouldn’t leave until he had checked every inch of the ship himself and accounted for everyone. Then, with his bum arm and all, he insisted he was going to swim ashore so there’d be more room in the (life) boat for the wounded.

“That’s (when) we forgot regulations and laid hands on an officer,” Ainsworth said. “We had to use physical force to get him into the boat. It was tough rowing to the jetty in the oil and flames, but Ensign Vesole insisted on pulling on an oar with his one good arm.”

He “fished three or four injured men out of the water,” Ainsworth continued. “Then, as flames moved closer, he got three other men and our only stretcher and began carrying wounded with his one good arm (to a seawall jetty)."

In the newspaper article, Seaman Bob Boyce, of Zanesville, Ohio, continued the story.

“The ammunition ship exploded with a roar. It was only about 50 to 75 yards from Ensign Vesole. The heat and concussion was terrible. That may not have finished him, but it didn’t do him any good.

“As badly as he was hurt … all he was thinking of was his boys and even strangers laid out on the jetty. It was hard to breathe and the heat was intense. But we had to grab the ensign again to keep him from going into the fire” to try to rescue those trapped there, Boyce said.

Vesole was awarded the Navy Cross posthumously and in 1945 the Navy commissioned a destroyer in his name. In 1992, he was inducted him into the Central High School Hall of Honor.

And in 2009, a group of crewmen who had served on the USS Vesole through the years organized a campaign to upgrade Vesole’s Navy Cross to the Congressional Medal of Honor, the armed forces’ highest military decoration.

The petition was rejected.

In a reply to one of the petitioners, R.C. Wilkerson, acting veterans awards coordinator for the Department of the Navy, wrote that “in order for a case to be re-opened, new information … must be presented.” Apparently those who reviewed the petition were not convinced that it contained anything new.

Portraying Vesole on the day of the cemetery walk will be Allan Ross, executive director of the Tri-City Jewish Center.

Ross is an Army veteran and so feels a kinship to Vesole because of their shared military service.

“But what he did — most people in the service are not heroes,” Ross said. “They do their job.” One always hopes that if one is placed in a situation requiring heroic action that one would rise to the occasion, but one never knows, he said.

It is an honor to portray Vesole, Ross said, adding, “I will do the best job I can.”

Vesole left behind his wife and 3-month-old son, Frederick, whom he never saw. According to the 1944 Democrat Leader, his last wishes were to “get a crack at those Nazi in the daytime,” and “to see my baby.”

Vesole’s widow made sure her son grew up knowing who his father was and what happened to him. When she remarried, Frederick was adopted and took the name Nameth. He grew up in southern California and became a lawyer, following in Vesole’s footsteps. “That was my inspiration to become a lawyer,” Nameth said of his father in a telephone interview. His father’s Navy Cross is in his office, along with a piece of metal salvaged from his ship, passed along by his mother.

OTHER PEOPLE ON THE CEMETERY WALK

Among the seven other people featured on the walk, five were born in Russia and emigrated with their parents to the United States to avoid persecution.

• Sam Weisman (1882-1948) was a prominent Rock Island building contractor and president of the Weisman Construction Co., responsible for many building contracts, including the Long View Apartments on 18th Avenue. He was born in Russia.

• Louis (1887-1971) and Sadie (1892-1957) Andich were both born in Russia and were married in New York in 1911. Louis owned and operated the Rock Island News Agency, a store selling newspapers, magazines and books. The business passed out of the family and became Readmore, with locations in Moline and Rock Island into the 2000s.

• Frank Weindruch (1898-1957) was chairman of the board and one of the founders of Eagle Food Stores, opening the original store called Eagle Kash and Kary Market in East Moline in 1922. When he died, there were 12 Eagle stores in the Quad-Cities, and the company expanded much more after that until closing in 2003. He was born in Russia.

• Louis Rich (1896-1970) founded and was president of Louis Rich Foods, one of the country’s largest turkey processors at the time of his death. Although the company passed out of the Rich family and changed its name, the business he started is still operating today. Rich was born in Russia.

• Archie Weindruch (1925-1995) served with the 101st Airborne Division during World War II and was honored for being a liberator of a concentration camp. He worked 48 years for family-owned Eagle Foods, retiring in 1987 as warehouse produce supervisor in Milan. After that, he owned and operated Archie’s Levee Inn on the Davenport levee, often used as a benchmark for Mississippi River flooding.

He served as Bettendorf alderman-at-large from 1974-1986, and was very active in community affairs. While involved in Bettendorf parks, he helped with the development of Palmer Hills Golf Course and Middle Park swimming pool. He served on many boards and commissions and co-chaired the drive to build Touvelle Stadium at Bettendorf High School. When he died, flags in the city flew at half-mast.

• Ruth Evelyn Katz (1917-2012) was a patron and promoter of the arts, serving on the boards of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra and Quad-City Arts. She also was an advocate for children, serving on the board of Bethany for Children and Families, and for libraries, serving on the board of the Rock Island Public Library for more than 30 years. She commissioned sculptures for the library, the Quad-City Botanical Center and Augustana College. In 1990, she and her husband Isador were named outstanding philanthropists by the National Society of Fund Raising Executives and, in 2007, she was named a “legend” of the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation.

NEIGHBORS FOUGHT THE CEMETERY

On Jan. 28, 1919, a group called the Hebrew Cemetery Association received a charter from the Illinois Secretary of State, intending to build a cemetery on a seven-acre tract in what was then South Rock Island Township, outside the city limits of Rock Island.

Two months later, property owners in the area filed for an injunction to prevent it, saying the cemetery would depreciate property values in the area. They also offered to re-pay the association what it had spent for the land — $4,900, according to a June 8, 1920, article in the Moline Dispatch, plus a small "profit."

Kristine Cawley, who researched the archives of the Rock Island Argus, Moline Dispatch and Davenport Daily Times to write the history of the cemetery, said there was no hint of anti-Semitism in the articles and that she could not speculate on motives.

A judge denied the property owners’ injunction request, so they took their fight to the Rock Island City Council in May 1919. They asked the city to annex the land on which the cemetery was proposed to be built — plus hundreds of surrounding acres — along with wording that would prohibit cemeteries in the annexed area.

Voters approved annexation of 750 acres in August 1919, bringing into the city land between 18th and 31st avenues and 21st and 46th streets, but controversy about the cemetery continued.

Finally, on July 12, 1920, the cemetery was dedicated. The opposing property owners had failed to come up with the money to buy out the Hebrew association, and the city council did not prohibit burial grounds.

The first person buried in the cemetery was Charles Halpern, on Jan. 29, 1921. Born in Russia, Halpern operated a shoe store in Rock Island. According to “The Illinois-Iowa Jewish Community on the Banks of the Mississippi River,” by Oscar Fleishaker, “police were on hand for the first burial.”

“The animosity … along with the lack of roads, necessitated carrying the casket by the pallbearers for about half a mile in mud and slush while all were afraid of a fight ensuing because of the ill feeling created in the neighborhood on account of the cemetery establishment,” Fleishaker wrote.

EVENT WILL EXPLAIN JEWISH BURIAL RITUALS

At the end of the walk, members of the Chevra Kadisha, the Holy Society that prepares Jewish people for burial, will explain their work. A body is ritually washed and dressed and placed in a casket made entirely of wood with no metal components, along with a small amount of dirt from Israel.

There is no embalming or cremation in Jewish tradition, and Judaism requires the deceased to be buried as soon after death as possible, preferably the next day.

At the gravesite, once the casket has been lowered into the ground, family and friends participate in closing the grave by shoveling three spadesful of dirt onto the casket, turning the shovel over and shoveling from the backside in order to show reluctance.

In the older part of the cemetery, rows of graves are arranged by sex; one row is all men, the next is all women. The newer section allows for husbands and wives to be buried next to each other, but women cannot be buried next to a man who is not her husband, thus the graves alternate — husband, wife; wife, husband; husband, wife etc.

People visiting the grave of a loved one place a small stone on the marker of the deceased they visited. This shows that the individual’s memory continues to live on and through them. Small buckets of stones are placed at the cemetery for this purpose.