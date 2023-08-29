After 88 years, all that remains of the old Interstate 74 bridge are the steel and concrete piers.

Blasts from controlled explosives Sunday morning sent the westbound towers off their pedestals, toppling them and the suspension cables into the Mississippi River. Controlled explosives were used to remove the remaining pieces of the bridge.

The eastbound towers and suspension cables were removed in mid-June by the same method.

Removal of the concrete piers will go well into next year, Iowa Department of Transportation official Ahmad Abu Afifeh said. Crews have already been dismantling the concrete foundations that held the eastbound towers.

Afifeh, Iowa DOT's I-74 project manager, said the piers will be removed with a combination of jackhammering, drilling and underwater blasting. The concrete will be recycled and used for other projects, he said.

One of the piers that is built into the riverbed will remain. Located near the Moline riverfront and called "Pier K", it is being left in the river to avoid disturbing a colony of endangered mussels located there.

Del's Metal in Rock Island has been hauling away pieces of steel from the old I-74 bridge to cut and recycle.

Helm Group holds the $23 million demolition contract and has worked with the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation to dismantle the old I-74 bridge.

The upstream span, or westbound into Iowa, was completed as a toll bridge in 1935. Its twin eastbound span was finished in November 1959, paid for with toll money.

The toll booths were removed from the crossings in 1970. Five years later, the twin spans merged with I-74.

In March, 2023, pieces of the old I-74 bridge, including the plastic owl, were donated to the Rock Island County Historical Society. Iowa DOT, in partnership with Helm Group, donated a piece of the green structure and the plastic owl from the old eastbound span.

The owl had been lashed to one of the bridge towers decades ago by an inspector who thought it would help run-off birds.

Historical Society volunteer Sandy White said they were delighted to have pieces of history to share with visitors and ensure stories of the old bridge live on for generations to come.

"From daily commutes between our states to the annual Quad-Cities Marathon, the old I-74 bridge served our communities faithfully for nearly a century and was the site of countless memories for Quad-Cities residents," she said.

A similar donation also was made to the Putnam Museum in Davenport.

Barb Ickes contributed reporting.

Photos: Controlled explosives take down the last of the old I-74 bridge on Sunday.