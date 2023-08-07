The group that restored the historic Forest Grove School No. 5 in Bettendorf will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the school with a luncheon and documentary premiere.

The event, planned for Saturday, Sept. 23, will take place at the Putnam Museum, Davenport, with the luncheon followed by the premiere of a film documentary of the rehabilitation project.

For the luncheon, organizers are looking for former teachers and students who would like to attend; anyone matching that description is asked to call 563-332-5859 or email FGS1873@gmail.com

From 2-4 p.m., the general public is invited to see the premiere of “Resurrecting Forest Grove,” a full-length feature presented by Tammy & Kelly Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, Moline. The film in the giant screen theater will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Tickets are $9 for adults and $8 for those ages 3-18, seniors, college students and military.

For advance tickets, go to Putnam.org, click on “calendar” and scroll down. For more about the film, go to forestgrovemovie.com.

Among those anticipated to attend the premiere are members of the Iowa Country School Association who, coincidentally, will be holding their annual conference in Clinton and touring Forest Grove No. 5 on Saturday morning.

The school was built in 1873 and served as a place of learning from 1873 to 1957. It sits on its original site and was literally falling down when a group of supporters undertook efforts in 2012 to save it.

The building has been reconstructed to its 1920 appearance, including a replica bell tower with the original bell. The effort took about seven years.

The school is furnished with desks, blackboards and other objects that would have been found in a school of that time. It is open free of charge from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day or by appointment, by calling 563-332-5859.

Supporters also offer field-trip opportunities to schools and home-schools in which a volunteer assumes the role of “school marm” and guides today’s students through a day in the life of a 1920s school.

Earlier this summer, the school received official designation as a Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area Site, a distinction that supporters expect will increase visitors to the historic structure.

Silos & Smokestacks is one of 63 federally designated heritage areas in the nation, a program of the National Park Service. Silos tells the story of American agriculture through programs, workshops and 110 sites in the northeast quadrant of Iowa, including dairy farms, museums, vineyards and tractor assembly plants.

Would-be tourists learn about attractions by going to the Silos website and through its annual magazine.

Forest Grove School “fits perfectly” with the Silos & Smokestacks mission because it was attended by farm kids and was part of Iowa’s acclaimed one-room school educational system, Sharon Andresen, project manager of the school, said.

The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Its address is 24040 Forest Grove Drive.

