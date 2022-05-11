Historic Davenport building will open for ‘before’ tours. It will be rehabbed into 10 apartments

Many people enjoy touring finely restored historic buildings, but Marion Meginnis, Davenport’s 3rd Ward alderwoman, thinks there also is interest in seeing the "before" view.

For that reason, and to celebrate National Historic Preservation Month, she and building owner Jamey Licandro are hosting a "before" tour of a rare Davenport property – a 2 ½-story limestone apartment building on Gaines Street between 3rd and 4th streets. It was the city’s oldest apartment in continuous use when it was vacated in 2015.

Guided tours of the interior and exterior will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15.

Several would-be rehabbers looked at the building through the years but abandoned their ideas as economically unfeasible. With the help of state and federal tax credits, grants and his own substantial investment, Licandro Management is poised to make restoration of the building’s 10 apartments a reality.

The project is expected to cost about $1.5 million and be finished in 2023, Meginnis said, acting in her capacity as a historic preservation consultant for Licandro.

Work on the roughly 10,000-square-foot building’s weakest point — the south-facing wall on the side nearest 3rd Street — began in the fall of 2021. From the top of the attic down to about the middle of the second floor, materials used in previous repair attempts have been removed and framing has been installed that will hold a new concrete block wall.

Helping to pay for the $330,000 in work is a $30,000 Historic Resource Development Program grant from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, the largest single amount awarded, Meginnis said.

Although a big job, "the wall has been fairly predictable," Licandro said in an email. "Working with Renaissance Restoration (Galena, Illinois) has made the masonry aspect of this project very manageable."

Once the wall project is finished, the rehab will be, as Meginnis says, "pretty straightforward," with the installation of new plumbing, electrical, heating, air-conditioning and sprinkler systems, new windows and other changes to meet life and safety codes.

Historic features such as the fir and oak floors, newel posts and spindles, and door surrounds will be saved as much as possible.

The configuration of the apartments — four on each of the top two floors and two in the garden level — will remain roughly the same as they are now, although some large bedrooms may be divided into two, Meginnis said.

Work also will include removing yellow paint that was applied to the building by a previous owner. That will reveal the colors of the original limestone, quarried locally.

Pre-Civil War history

Although the entire 83-foot front façade is made of limestone, the building was constructed in three separate time periods, with noticeable differences in details, such as the shape of headers above the windows.

The first portion in the middle was built by John Hiller, a German immigrant stonemason, as his own residence in 1852. This was before the Civil War, even before the first railroad bridge crossed the Mississippi River. Hiller bought the land from Antoine LeClaire, one of Davenport’s founders.

Then, as the city continued to grow, Hiller added the south portion during 1856 to 1859 and the north portion during 1868 to rent out as housing for an influx of German immigrants pouring into town. In 1850, Davenport’s population was 1,800; by 1860 it had exploded to 11,000, Meginnis said.

"This is the original area of Davenport and when German neighborhoods started developing — German immigration began in the 1840s — Hiller saw an opportunity," Meginnis said. "He owned the entire block."

Despite an exhaustive search of newspaper archives, Meginnis could not find much about Hiller personally. He and his wife, Mary Ann, continued living in one of the apartments until their deaths. Hiller died at age 80 in 1893. Other projects he worked on include the Clock Tower on Arsenal Island and the 1856 railroad bridge.

"Knowing that LeClaire and Hiller worked on not only this building but places like the Clock Tower building makes this feel very surreal at times," Licandro said. "We are very fortunate to be a part of this."

After the Hillers’ deaths, the building was sold to the Schick family and continued as an apartment building for another century through later owners. During the past 20 years, the building began showing structural issues and when those were not fixed, the building was ordered vacated by the city in 2015.

In 2020, Licandro bought the building for $8,000 on Facebook Marketplace. At the time, he was restoring two historic apartment buildings at 5th and Ripley streets, so he had an idea of what he was getting into.

"What attracted me to the Hiller building was being able to be involved in something that would not only help save a landmark building in Davenport, but to also help provide some much-needed housing," Licandro said.

The financials

Licandro’s private investment is the largest chunk of the budget, which also included the following outside funding sources:

$30,000 from the Historic Resource Development Program grant to help with the failing south wall

$189,832 from a combination of workforce housing tax credits from the Iowa Department of Economic Development, a refund on sales taxes paid on materials, and a 10-year exemption from the city of Davenport on the increase in taxes based on a higher assessed value once the project is completed

About $625,000 from a combination of state and federal historic preservation tax credits

12% of qualified expenses from a grayfield tax credit from the Iowa Department of Economic Development and additional money from the Downtown Davenport Partnership’s façade grant program

"The building’s been used pretty hard," Meginnis said. But going through it, the public will get a "sense of the way they (the apartments) were," she said. "It’s like stepping back in time. (Peopls) don’t usually get to see all this old grunge."

The public also will get to see the building’s 15-inch limestone walls and deep window wells.

Visitors will be invited back once the restoration is finished, Meginnis said.

The building is individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its role in the development of Davenport and its distinctive Greek Revival-vernacular architectural style and is listed as a contributing structure in the West Third Street Historic District.

In addition to Renaissance Restoration and Meginnis’ consulting firm, Compass Builders is working on the project.

